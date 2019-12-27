WARRENSBURG — Three commencement ceremonies were conducted between Dec. 13 and 14 at the Multipurpose Building for Fall 2019 graduates at the University of Central Missouri.
President Roger Best gave his remarks before graduate candidates were presented and degrees were officially conferred.
“As a result of your achievement, you will be looked upon to lead,” Best said. “You will be looked upon to generate solutions to complex problems. You will be looked upon to exert influence for the purpose of providing a positive outcome. You will be looked upon to ensure those around you are also successful.”
Best quoted 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, 26th U. S. President Theodore Roosevelt, Former United States National Security Advisor Colin Powell and the character Albus Dumbledore from the “Harry Potter” series, discussing the importance of hard work, self-assessment, an attitude of service and growing from failure.
“So, no matter how you started this UCM journey, you have finished well,” Best said. “And in doing so, you have now started well on your next journey. Finish, too, that journey well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.