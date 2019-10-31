WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri College of Education hosted its Legacy Alumni Dinner and Celebration Friday, Oct. 25, at the Sandra Elliott Temple Ballroom on the UCM campus in celebration of the college’s 100-year anniversary.
The university has prepared teachers since the institution opened in 1871 as a state normal school and continues to provide teacher education today.
UCM has a long history with the College of Education, dating back to its creation in 1919, the same year the university’s name was changed from Warrensburg Teachers College to Central Missouri State Teachers College.
“We started as a teachers college and that has not changed,” Dean of College of Education Robert Lee said. “We continue to be a leader in teacher preparation. In a conversation with a recent alum who was just awarded teacher of the year by her district, she said, ‘If you want to become a teacher, you go to UCM.’ Our college has also evolved as we have advanced preparation for counselors, school and district administrators and librarians.”
The 2019-2020 academic year marks the College of Education’s centennial anniversary.
To celebrate, the college planned a number of events to honor alumni and their achievements.
“Our college’s history is so deep — one doesn’t need to look beyond our alumni to find inspiration,” Lee said. “While we celebrate our accomplishments and achievements, the stories of those who came before us are compelling and exciting. Their legacy forms the strong foundation from where we can grow.”
As part of the celebration, the following alumni were honored during the Legacy Alumni Dinner and Celebration:
Thomas Goddard, Bachelor of Science in education — physical education, 1961; Master of Science in education — Physical Education, 1964. Goddard comes from a long line of teachers and UCM alumni, starting with an aunt who attended Central Missouri State Teachers College in 1927, followed by his mother in 1929. He taught and coached basketball at Warrensburg Junior High School, Windsor High School and Raytown High School, where he led the team to the Missouri State Final Four. He retired from his 35-year education career in 2003 after serving as activities director for Blue Springs R-4 School District. Since his retirement, Goddard has served as a member of the UCM Alumni Foundation Board of Directors and is currently mayor of Lake Tapawingo.
Morris L. Collins, Bachelor of Science in education — art, 1969; Master of Science in education — art, 1973. Collins was a first-generation student at UCM. Upon graduation, Collins became the first African-American teacher in the Warrensburg school system. He has taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels. After retiring from public school in 2002, he returned to his alma mater as an art instructor. Collins currently serves on the Warrensburg School Board, a seat he has held for 15 years, twice serving as board president. He also has been a member of the board of directors for the Missouri School Boards’ Association and in 2012, he became the senior pastor of Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church in Warrensburg, which his father founded.
Deborah Orr, Bachelor of Science in education, special education, 1974; Master of Science in education, curriculum and instruction, 1989; education specialist in school administration, 2001; Doctor of Education in educational leadership, 2007. Throughout more than four decades in education, Orr served as a STARR teacher, regional facilitator, principal and assistant director for the Central Regional Professional Development Center. She became superintendent for Warrensburg R-6 School District in 2006. Under her leadership, the district was Accredited with Distinction for seven years; passed bond and levy issues that provided funds for a new elementary school and additions to other buildings; and created two preschools. Orr returned to her alma mater in 2012 as an assistant professor in the early childhood and elementary teaching program, officially retiring in 2018.
Kim Spencer, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, middle school endorsement, 1993; educational specialist in elementary mathematics, 2019. Spencer student taught in Harrisonville, which led to her first teaching positions. After five years as a fifth grade teacher, she moved to third grade as the school expanded. She spent the next eight years in this role and another nine teaching fourth grade. Spencer returned to UCM to pursue an advanced degree in elementary mathematics, which led to teaching first through third grade math in a Title I school within the district. This year she received the prestigious Jedel Excellence in Mathematics Education Award and became the math specialist/interventionist in Lee’s Summit School District.
Eduardo Mendez, alternative pathways to teaching program, 2001; Master of Science in education in school administration, 2006; education specialist, educational leadership — superintendency, 2018. Mendez grew up in the Argentine community of Kansas as the first-generation American-born son of Mexican immigrant parents. He changed careers from the financial sector to education in order to make a positive influence in Kansas City’s Latino community. Mendez has served as a social studies teacher, at-risk coordinator and principal at Guadalupe Centers High School, transitioning the school from an alternative approach with low achievement to a college preparatory curriculum with high expectations and results. Today he is the director of Student Services in the Guadalupe Centers Schools district office. Mendez has also served on UCM’s College of Education Advisory Committee and is currently the liaison for the KC Teacher Education Collaborative.
Gift Alfred Bwerakumanda Dube, Master of Science in library science, 2010. After serving as a government-appointed teacher in his home country, Dube applied for an international scholarship. In 2000 he became one of five students from Malawi selected to participate in a highly competitive program that would send him to Lakeland College in Wisconsin. He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in education and returned to Malawi to train aspiring teachers. When Dube found that Mzuzu University needed a librarian to work with children in communities surrounding the campus, he enrolled in UCM’s Master of Science in Library Science and Information Services program and obtained a graduate assistantship. After returning home, Dube became assistant librarian, responsible for children and outreach services and liaison librarian for the faculty of education.
Lee said awardees were nominated by alumni and current faculty and staff.
They were then selected by a committee that included college senior administrators, faculty and alumni.
The dinner also included a video presentation about the College of Education’s strategic plan for the future.
According to Lee, attendees and honorees alike enjoyed the weekend of celebration.
“I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback,” Lee said. “Everyone is proud to be a part of the legacy of the College of Education and UCM.”
The UCM graduates honored at the dinner also participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the College of Education’s new Legacy Suite.
