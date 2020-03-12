WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri stated on Thursday, March 12, that as of Wednesday, March 11, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 on either of UCM's primary campuses, Warrensburg and Lee's Summit.
"We continue to monitor the fluid nature of guidance and requirements for dealing with novel coronavirus, including CDC and Missouri DHHS guidelines," a UCM press release states.
UCM states no decision has been made regarding changing the format of class offerings.
"I recognize other universities in the state have announced short-term changes," UCM President Roger Best stated. "Most of these institutions are on spring break this week and are extending their break by an additional week. With spring break for us next week, we will have an opportunity to more fully evaluate numerous scenarios, including the significant impact on faculty and students should class structure be changed."
UCM states it will continue to monitor the situation.
"Although we have made no decision regarding any changes to class format, we are continually monitoring the situation and will keep you updated on any new decisions," university information states. "In addition, individual circumstances may change, and if you find yourself staying at home or another location following spring break, it will be helpful to have your books and technology with you in case you need to participate remotely."
Best also noted that due to "heightened concern individuals have regarding this virus," he has modified university-related travel provisions.
Effective Monday, March 16, all nonessential university-sponsored travel on public transport is suspended for the remainder of spring 2020 semester.
UCM states exceptions and determination of essential will be made by the respective area's vice president.
A determination about travel planned for May 11 or later will be made no later than April 13.
UCM states university-sponsored travel in private carriage should be limited in scope and purpose.
All study abroad is hereby canceled for the remainder of spring 2020 semester.
Students, faculty and staff who are already abroad have been or are in the process of being recalled.
A decision regarding summer 2020 study abroad will be made no later than April 1.
"We continue to monitor guidance from the NCAA and MIAA regarding spring competitions," UCM states. "As noted above, we are experiencing a unique and fluid environment. No administrative-level decisions have been made yet which would alter university-sponsored or university-hosted events, although some meetings/conferences, including the Children's Literature Festival, have been canceled by organizers."
For further information, visit ucmo.edu/coronavirus.
