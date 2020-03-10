WARRENSBURG —The University of Central Missouri has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Children's Literature Festival.
Cancellations of appearances by a number of out-of-state presenters who were scheduled to speak at the festival have prompted festival organizers to cancel the event for the first time in its 52-year history.
The Children’s Literature Festival was planned for Sunday, March 15, through Tuesday, March 17, with 109 schools registered to bring 3,500 children in grades three through 10 to campus, where they would have an opportunity to meet with authors and illustrators of childrens books from throughout the country.
UCM information states eight of the 28 invited guest speakers let the festival committee at the James C. Kirkpatrick Library know that they have opted not to attend and several more expressed that their attendance was unlikely.
A UCM press release states some cited reasons such as escalating reports of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the country and its impact on air travel as why they would not be attending.
UCM states scheduling and logistic challenges posed by losing the guest speakers were considered too significant to provide the type of quality event the university strives to produce every year for the benefit of young Missouri readers.
No reschedule date is being planned for the event in 2020.
"UCM deeply appreciates the many area students, teachers and their schools, the authors and illustrators and others who help make the Children’s Literature Festival a success each year, and look forward to opportunities to host the festival in coming years," the press release reads.
For more information, contact Maya Kucij, director of the Children’s Literature Festival, at kucj@ucmo.edu or (660) 543-4306.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.