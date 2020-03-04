UCM campuses participate in statewide tornado drill

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg participated in a statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
This drill lasts about 15 minutes and is designed to orient faculty, staff and students in appropriate measures to take during a real tornadic event.
To help prepare the campus community prior to the drill, the UCM Department of Public Safety and the Office of Environmental Health and Safety encouraged faculty members and supervisors to share information about the drill with students and colleagues.
UCM’s participation in the drill is part of a statewide effort.
During the event, the Warrensburg campus was notified by the UCM outdoor warning system, building public address and through TextCaster text message alerts.
To sign up for TextCaster, visit ucmo.edu/textcaster.
Designated shelter areas on the Warrensburg campus are identified on building emergency plans which are posted near hallways and staircases throughout campus facilities.
Learn more about statewide tornado drills by visiting the Missouri Storm Aware website at stormaware.mo.gov/alerts.
