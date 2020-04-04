WARRENSBURG — In a meeting by telephone Thursday, March 26, the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors approved the purchase of a new broadcast transmitter for UCM’s public television station, KMOS-TV, and authorized an agreement for on-call kitchen replacement and maintenance repair services.
A bid from Gates Air, Inc. totaling $433,514 was accepted for the purchase of the new transmitter, which will replace the transmitter that was installed in 2000 as part of a federally mandated transition from analog to digital broadcasting.
This existing equipment is considered “end of life,” and there is no technical support to continue to keep it operational, if it should fail.
UCM states the new solid-state transmitter will operate more efficiently than the current unit, resulting in an estimated savings in power consumption of about 30 percent.
The primary source of funding for the transmitter will be the remaining proceeds from the sale of the former university-owed FM radio station, 90.9 The Bridge, to KCPT, which is $368,000.
The remainder will come from KMOS fundraising efforts.
This consists of donations, tower rental payments and grants.
An agreement with The Waldinger Corporation was approved for on-call kitchen equipment maintenance and repair services effective April 1, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, with four one-year renewal options.
Projects are limited in cost to less than $50,000 and service requests will be made on an as-needed basis.
Facilities Planning and Operations will oversee each project.
In other business, the board approved the award of emeriti status to Amy Stringer, a custodian in Facilities Planning and Operations. She retired March 31.
