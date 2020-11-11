WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Board of Governors approved a recommendation to enact retrenchment procedures in a special meeting Friday, Nov. 6.
UCM President Roger Best presented a recommendation to enact the university policy regarding cuts to faculty and staff positions due to a declining student body.
Best clarified the recommendation was a result of declining student enrollment, not because of the budget.
“Since 2015, the level of enrollment at the university has declined by approximately 30 percent,” Best said. “Much of that decline was due to decreasing international student enrollment, but there were also some areas where enrollment declined and when you have that level of decline it’s always important that you evaluate your staffing levels.”
Best said it had been requested that the procedures in this policy be enacted so the university has time and opportunity to review staffing levels of all academic programs.
“The change in faculty positions since 2015 has not correlated (with) the number of credit hours and the headcount that we’ve experienced in terms of decline in that time period,” Best said.
The approval authority for retrenchment is the Board of Governors.
“Retrenchment is defined to be a reduction of faculty which is significantly beyond routine faculty staffing adjustments and/or reallocation,” the policy states. “Retrenchment procedures shall be activated when it becomes necessary to implement plans to terminate tenured faculty or eliminate more than 3.5 percent of the total full-time budgeted faculty positions (as reported to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education) during an academic year.”
The policy states circumstances necessitating retrenchment include state-initiated retrenchment, enrollment decline and financial stringency.
Best said the state has not mandated retrenchment nor is the university in financial stringency but the university does have a decline in student enrollment.
In presenting his recommendation, Best said there have been no decisions regarding the number of faculty and staff positions.
Marvin Wright, board member, asked how retrenchment would affect the timeline for the budgetary process.
Best said the process of reviewing faculty staffing levels, completed by the Academic Program Committee, would need to be completed by March 1, 2021.
“I know the retrenchment affects faculty and I know we’ve had several recent cuts with staff and we’ve been working on that; are we also looking at the administrative staff and where we stand with that in numbers?” Mary Dandurand, board member, asked.
Best said the full scope of the institution will be evaluated.
“It is incumbent upon me as the president to make sure even our administrative positions are the right number and in the right context. … As we look at budget planning in the next few years everything is on the table,” Best said.
Best said a budget-neutral review is already underway, looking into the effectiveness of the faculty/administration structure and how to be more efficient in program leadership.
Best said the plan is to invoke the policy through Jan. 30, 2022 to allow for a longer planning cycle and the retrenchment process does not replace the ongoing process of evaluation and review of faculty.
The retrenchment policy can be viewed at ucmo.edu/offices/general-counsel/university-policy-library/policies/faculty-retrenchment-policy-and-procedures.
A video of the meeting can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=Z24w-mJfgdU.
