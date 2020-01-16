WARRENSBURG — While much attention is currently given to the aviation industry’s need for skilled pilots, airports and airline companies need people who have a savvy business sense and possess administrative skills required to successfully manage operations.
UCM is listed as 22nd in “30 Best Affordable Bachelor’s in Aviation Management and Operations 2020,” by Affordable Schools at affordableschools.net/bachelors-aviation-management-operations.
The list of the most economical aviation management and operations degrees was determined by considering factors such as 2018-2019 tuition data for public and private universities with four-year aviation management bachelor’s majors and the average student-faculty ratio at these schools.
Programs at 55 institutions across the United States were considered in determining the top-value aviation management and operations degree options.
The scale used to help rank schools prioritizes degree options with more faculty-student interaction.
UCM offers a Bachelor of Science in aviation management within the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies.
Students can choose an emphasis in flight operations or airport management.
Featuring a 17-1 student-faculty ratio, the 120-credit program is accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International and also features a curriculum that requires 210 work hours at internships with aviation businesses and organizations.
Affordable Schools notes a sunny outlook for individuals who seek careers in aviation management and operations, based on data from organizations such as the International Air Transport Association and the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Department of Labor projects management occupations are projected to grow by seven percent and operations managers will increase by six percent by 2028.
Projected growth for management consultants is 14 percent during the next decade.
To learn about UCM’s aviation program, visit ucmo.edu/harmon-college-of-business-and-professional studies/school-of-aviation.
