WARRENSBURG — Michael Sawyer, Ph.D., has been appointed as the new dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Central Missouri.
Phil Bridgmon, provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced Sawyer’s appointment.
Sawyer was selected following a national search.
“Dr. Sawyer has provided steady leadership for the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences as interim dean,” Bridgmon said. “In the short time we have worked together, he has proven to be a valued colleague and member of the Provost’s Council. He also received broad campus and College support throughout our search process. I am pleased he will remove the interim label and continue to provide leadership for CAHSS and UCM.”
Sawyer was appointed as the interim dean May 2018, overseeing the 26 undergraduate and six graduate programs in the CAHSS.
All CAHSS programs are provided within one of the four schools: School of English and Philosophy; School of Communication, History and Interdisciplinary Studies; School of Visual and Performing Arts; and School of Social Sciences and Languages.
Sawyer has a doctorate in Spanish and came to UCM as an assistant professor in 2001, was later promoted to associate professor in 2007 and professor in 2015.
He became associate dean in 2017 and was named interim dean in 2018.
His tenure at UCM also includes acting as chair of the Department of Government, International Studies and Languages and as coordinator of the Modern Languages Program.
Sawyer founded the Missouri Foreign Language Consortium, a partnership of the language programs at five Missouri state universities, serving as director for eight years.
He also devoted time as the CAHSS assessment and accreditation liaison.
“I am honored to be selected as the next dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at the University of Central Missouri,” Sawyer said. “CAHSS is home to outstanding programs—and outstanding faculty and staff—that are integral to the university’s mission of transforming students into leaders. As we enter 2020, the college will embark on a new strategic plan that fosters educational excellence and helps inspire students to be critical thinkers, to appreciate the artistic and cultural traditions that inform today’s diverse societies and, above all, to make a positive difference in the world. I could not be more excited to serve such a vibrant academic community.”
Sawyer has a strong background in research, with scholarly interests in institutional planning and curricular development; second language acquisition pedagogy, contextualized linguistic and cultural input in second language acquisition; and communal and national identities in Latin American Literature.
Sawyer has served on several committees at the department, college and university levels.
Sawyer has a Bachelor of Arts from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas and a Master of Arts and doctorate degree from Texas Tech University.
