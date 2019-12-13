WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri will celebrate the work and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a series of events planned for January 2020.
The theme is “From Dream to Reality: the March Continues.”
Activities include the Freedom Scholarship Dinner, the Community Service Awards Luncheon in cooperation with the Greater Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Day of Service, Community Praise and Worship Service, Volunteer Fair, blood drive and displays of student artwork.
All events are open to the public and, with the exception of the Scholarship Dinner and Community Service Awards Luncheon, all activities are free of charge.
The annual MLK Freedom Scholarship Dinner, which raises money to support scholarships for UCM students, is a highlight to the annual celebration.
The dinner takes place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union.
It will feature guest speaker Toriano Porter, a UCM alumnus who is an author and journalist with The Kansas City Star.
The event will include recognition of MLK Scholarship recipients, all of whom are either graduating high school students who plan to attend UCM or students planning to return to the university.
Tickets can be obtained at the UCM Office of Student Experience and Engagement, Administration Building 214 or at the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 S. Holden St.
There will also be an art and essay contest for local K-12 students.
Top entries from elementary, middle and high school students will be displayed at the Freedom Scholarship Dinner.
All other entries will be available for viewing mid-January through February at the Warrensburg Community Center.
The MLK Service Awards Luncheon with the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will be 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Taqueria Habana, 121 E. Pine St., to honor a Johnson County high school student and an area resident who have exhibited qualities of humanitarianism, leadership or service to the community or to a group of individuals.
Tickets are required, and individuals who plan to attend should contact the Chamber by Jan. 8 at (660) 747-3168.
The Community Service Blood Drive will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 and 16 in the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union.
To learn more visit the Community Blood Center website at savealife.org.
While the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Jan. 20, it will be a day of volunteerism on campus and throughout the Warrensburg community for many university students.
UCM Volunteer Services will coordinate the MLK Day of Service.
Individuals who want to know more should contact Kristie Brinkley at kbrinkley@ucmo.edu or Ricardo Samora at rzamora@ucmo.edu.
The Community Praise and Worship Service will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Alumni Memorial Chapel.
The Let’s Talk: Issues Discussion will be Jan. 21 in the Union.
MLK activities continue Jan. 22 with the Volunteer Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Elliott Student Union atrium.
With a number of UCM students and alumni living in the Kansas City area, UCM will have a reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit to commemorate the MLK observance.
To learn more about the MLK celebration, contact Dr. Lover Chancler at (660) 543-8049 or email chancler@ucmo.edu.
