WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri announced it is moving forward with plans to begin classes on Aug. 17 and has released information for faculty, staff and students returning to to both the main campus in Warrensburg and UCM-Lee’s Summit for the Fall 2020 term.
UCM states information may be updated later.
Face masks/coverings
The wearing of face coverings, consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-wear-cloth-face-coverings.html, will be required in classrooms; inside buildings open to the public and in common areas of all buildings on campus; at group events, gatherings and meetings; and in all areas of campus, including outdoors, where physical distancing is not possible.
This face covering requirement will be implemented and in effect regardless of when and if current Jackson County and Johnson County face covering requirements are lifted and until further notice is given to do otherwise.
The required use of face coverings applies to students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors.
Face coverings are not required in enclosed and isolated areas assigned to an individual such as individual office spaces and single occupancy residence hall rooms, for individuals five years of age or younger or when an individual is eating or drinking.
Individuals who have certain health issues may be exempt from this requirement. Faculty and staff who would like to request an exemption should contact Human Resources.
Students requesting an exemption should contact the Office of Accessibility Services.
The Office of the Provost and the respective college’s Office of the Dean will work with academic programs to coordinate training for faculty regarding this requirement and classroom procedures.
General steps and expectations
Students, faculty, staff and visitors should engage in physical distancing practices as recommended by the CDC, available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
Classrooms and areas throughout campus have been arranged to facilitate social and physical distancing.
Events will be capacity controlled to allow for social distancing and will utilize invitation and reservation systems where appropriate.
UCM states it continues to use enhanced cleaning across campus and with special cleaning protocols in high-use locations and deep cleaning protocols when the university is made aware of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Students, faculty and staff are advised to regularly self-monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and follow CDC guidance on self-isolation and testing if symptomatic, available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Students are advised to contact the University Health Center at (660) 543-4770 or uhc@ucmo.edu if they believe they are symptomatic, have been notified of exposure through contact tracing or otherwise have reason to believe they may be infected.
Students and employees are advised to stay home if they are sick.
UCM information states students will not be penalized for missing class due to illness.
Students, faculty and staff are advised to check their UCM email for important updates related to COVID-19. Follow all signs on campus that provide important safety guidance and reminders.
UCM has a webpage dedicated to information about the coronavirus at ucmo.edu/coronavirus.
On-campus residence hall changes
All residence hall rooms will be single occupancy only.
Residents will have the option to request a specific suitemate, if mutually agreeable; suites are two rooms joined by a common bathroom.
Although each room will be single occupancy, residents are charged the lower, double occupancy rate.
Freshmen and sophomores who live within 65 miles of campus, previously 50 miles, can apply for an exemption from living in campus residence halls provided they will live with a parent, grandparent or legal guardian.
Any student who thinks they may be eligible for an exemption can contact University Housing at (660) 543-4515 or housing@ucmo.edu.
Move-in process
In an effort to limit crowds and allow for physical distancing, the move-in process for this year has been modified.
First-year students who sign up for UCM Kickoff will be required to sign up for a move-in time and will move in between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 13.
All other first-year students and upper class students will move into residence halls between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Aug. 16 and will receive a direct communication about move-in.
Those living in apartments will receive a direct communication regarding move-in, which will begin Aug. 14.
To reduce density and provide for physical distancing, there is a limit of two family members/friends to help the student move in.
Students will need to enter the building alone to pick up keys and paperwork.
UCM states students should plan to complete the move-in process within two hours and, once all possessions have been moved inside the room, guests and students should remain inside the room with the door closed until ready to depart.
University Housing will further communicate with residence hall students through UCM email for sign-up instructions, and information will be posted at ucmo.edu/housing.
If you have specific questions regarding move-in, contact University Housing at (660) 543-4515 or at housing@ucmo.edu.
Campus dining
Sodexo, UCM’s food services provider, has company-wide protocols for food preparation and service which are being employed at UCM.
All dining employees will wear masks.
Dining areas will be set up to provide for social distancing.
Carry-out service will be available.
Self-serve options will be limited, if available.
Enhanced cleaning in dining facilities will be performed in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Classroom safety
UCM states classroom capacity continues to be evaluated, with seating and tables arranged for social distancing.
In laboratory classes, UCM states it is creating rotation schedules between classroom and laboratory times to allow for fewer students in the classroom at a time.
Course schedules have been and continue to be redesigned to account for CDC guidelines and generally accepted best practices.
Students are encouraged to work within the attendance and seating guidelines set forth by their instructors.
Where appropriate, in-person class offerings will be supplemented with use of technology and employ hybrid delivery models to reduce classroom-specific density.
Course offerings are being spread throughout the day to reduce density.
UCM states it is placing as many previously designated in-person classes as possible in larger capacity classrooms and/or limiting class enrollment capacity to facilitate social distancing.
If a person’s health permits, UCM advises to refrain from eating and drinking in class.
If arriving early for class, and when departing, UCM states attendees should avoid gathering in hallways. Instead, UCM states attendees should wait outside of buildings or in areas where social distancing is practicable.
Students also are advised to practice handwashing between classes, and reminded to clean and store their cell phones when not in use.
International students
In accordance with federal requirements, all international students will be required to quarantine for 14 days if they are coming from a location outside the United States.
Any international students who have been in the United States for more than 14 days will not be required to quarantine.
International students will receive direct communication about this process.
Domestic students return from travel abroad
Per federal requirements, all students who have traveled internationally prior to the start of the academic year will be required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to fall classes on campus.
Students who have been in the United States for more than 14 days prior to the start of classes will not be required to quarantine.
Faculty and staff travel
UCM states all travel by faculty and staff should be considered carefully and, while travel may be limited due to funding, there is no ban on domestic travel as it may be essential in some positions to conduct university business.
International travel is suspended for the fall semester.
Under current guidance, anyone who engages in international travel on their own will be required to quarantine for 14 days after their arrival.
Testing and contact tracing
Testing for students is available at the University Health Center.
UCM states most insurance companies will pay for testing if the patient has COVID-19 symptoms.
To learn more about UCM's student health insurance plan, information is available through MyCentral on the Student page under Health Services.
UCM states Johnson County Community Health Services will facilitate contact tracing for individuals who test positive.
The university states it will will assist as appropriate and consistent with applicable laws and available resources.
In partnership with health care providers and the University Health Center, UCM states it is increasing its ability for testing and contact tracing.
A health care provider should be contacted to determine whether a person needs to be tested for COVID-19 or students are advised to use a screening form on the University Health Center website.
Specific questions regarding testing and contact tracing may be directed to Johnson County Community Health Services.
Students who have questions about testing may also contact the University Health Center at (660) 543-4770 or uhc@ucmo.edu.
Additional accommodations
Students who need accommodations due to disability or mental or physical health are advised to contact the Office of Accessibility Services at (660) 543-4421 or access@ucmo.edu.
Students who have concerns about their current schedule should contact the Success Advising Center to discuss their options at (660) 543-4721 or success@ucmo.edu.
UCM Kickoff
UCM Kickoff is still scheduled for Aug. 13.
For more information, visit ucmo.edu/kickoff.
