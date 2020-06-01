WARRENSBURG — While the University of Central Missouri recently concluded the spring semester, it states much work is being done across campus to adjust as proactively as possible in this new environment while prioritizing the safety and needs of its students as we look toward the fall 2020 semester.
Several new initiatives have been announced by university leadership regarding commencement exercises, test optional admissions, student housing changes and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
UCM rescheduled the spring 2020 commencement ceremonies.
Three ceremonies are planned for Aug. 1.
Details about the event will be announced at a later date.
Admission test scores
After studying national data that suggests the high school GPA is a better predictor of success, UCM announced it is moving to a test optional admissions process, effective for fall 2020.
Students applying to UCM with a 3.5 GPA or higher may now be admitted without submitting an ACT or SAT test score.
This decision moves forward the university’s plan to go test optional for the fall 2021 recruitment cycle, and is in response to maintaining an accessible and affordable education amid the national coronavirus pandemic.
Drew Griffin, assistant vice provost for admission and financial aid, said the ability to make tests optional will help alleviate stress and provide flexibility for students at a very challenging time.
“We have reviewed the national research on standardized testing and understand that the true measure of a student is not some score they received during a four-hour test on a Saturday morning,” Griffin said. “After looking at previous institutional retention data, we have determined that the high school GPA is the best predictor of success for UCM students.”
A qualifying ACT or SAT test is still required for students interested in the Direct Entry Nursing Program; education majors with possible exemption from the MOGEA exam, Honors College, automatic merit scholarships and National Collegiate Athletic Association athletics.
CARES Act
UCM received $3.4 million in funding for emergency student grants made possible through the federal CARES Act.
The purpose of this money is to award emergency grants to students for specific expenses that are a direct result of the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.
Eligible students have the opportunity to receive automatic emergency grants based on the number of spring semester hours in which they were enrolled in on March 13.
No application is needed for these funds. Students who have a FAFSA on file with the Financial Aid office and meet the eligibility requirements will receive grants that range from $75 to $450 depending on the number of hours in which they were enrolled.
These grants will provide assistance for food, housing, course materials, technology-related expenses and transportation.
The funds cannot be used to replace loss of income or expenses that are not directly related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.
Housing
UCM Housing is implementing changes for the fall 2020 semester.
Revisions to the housing exemption process have been made to allow some students to file an exemption to live off campus for the academic year, including students who are younger than 21 and those less than junior status who live no more than 65 miles away from campus and who live with a parent or grandparent.
All residence halls for the coming year will be single-occupancy rooms, where each student has their own bedroom but shares a bathroom with another student.
Sophomores will be eligible to live at The Crossing – South at Holden.
The residence hall deposit fee for new students is being lowered from $100, with $75 being refundable, to $50, with $25 refundable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.