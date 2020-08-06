WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri has announced the names of local students who have completed all requirements to graduate by the end of the spring 2020 semester.
The university had rescheduled the spring commencement exercises from May to Aug. 1, but later cancelled the event due to the ongoing pandemic.
Below is a list of local students, both graduate and undergraduate, who have met degree requirements at UCM.
Graduates from Centerview include Ashton E. Teter, Christopher O. Cavanah, Morgan E. Van Harn, Roy E. Oxley, Samantha J. Brookshier and Taylor L. Lee.
Graduates from Chilhowee include Lorenzo L. Cisneros.
Graduates from Holden include Andrew M. Wakeman, Coleman R. Anstine, Daphanie S. Watson, Jessica A. Bass, Margaret K. Warren, Molly J. Loveall Paige N. Farmer and Samantha Duncan.
Graduates from Knob Noster include Caitlyn S. Wiskur, Alexander T. Buford, Alicia J. Fowlkes, Andrew R. Frazier, Colten T. Kinder, Garnett S. Williams, Jacqueline M. Holbrook, Jill M. Morgan, Kaetlyn B. Hageman, Kailha M. Claus, Katelyn R. Adams, Kayla M. Kuhlman and Kile Veal.
Graduates from Leeton include Jade M. Schnatz and Katherine R. Gill.
Graduates from Warrensburg include Abby M. Frandsen, Abdulaziz T. H. Alhashim, Abdulla H. S. N. Alderei, Abdullah S. I. Alibrahim, Abdulmohsen A. A. Allwami, Ahad O. G. Enahoro, Ahmed A. Qureshi, Aishwarya Annamaneedi, Alexandria A. Gochenour, Alexandria R. Pettey, Alexia A. Loy, Alexis R. Clark, Alice C. Dempsey, Alyssa D. Quintos, Alyssa N. Michael, Amanda L. Phelps, Anand Gumparthi, Andrew A. Leonard, Andrew W. Maddux, Anna L. Mori-Kreiner, Anthony W. Bulk, Armonya C. Harris, Arun K. Reddy, Ashley S. Pierce, Ashutosh Agnihotri, Austin M. Heddon, Autumn B. Edwards ,Aya S. Yao, Benjamin Yi Le Ong, Blaine M. Hubert, Brendon C. Zachery, Brenna M. Fischer, Brian P. Bestgen, Cain A. Fowles, Candice M. Mcmillen, Carly L. Galate, Carolyn A. Kreher, Cassidy L. Loberg, Christian A. Wolfe, Christopher Pack, Christopher A. Stockus, Clarissa L. Turner-Brown, Connor A. Greene, Daniel G. Lucassen, Daniel S. Jubell, David A. Harding, Dayton R. Zirkle, Denton L. Yager, Ebenezer Jeya, Elijah Fleming, Elizabeth N. Amaro, Emily Burgess, Eric M. Scobey, Eric W. Palmer, Evan C. Holmes, Fahad M. A. Alshammari, Faisal H. H. Jamalharirie, Geoffrey C. Boedeker, Gunther D. Nappe, Haley Valentine, Hannah E. Waldorf, Harrison H. Schnurbusch, Heather S. Hudanich, Hunter T. Leipham, Ilene C. Soto, Jacob A. Sauther, Jacqueline Bonilla, James R. Cermak, Jan Jansky, Jodi S. Pedersen, Johnathon F. White, Jordan J. Johnson, Joshua C. Lewis, Joshua T. Allman, Ka Wai Ng, Kaitlin J. Brunkhorst, Kaitlyn C. Tallman, Kajal Patidar, Karan Sagar, Katelin D. Brown, Kathlyne Ruth. Berens-Hill, Kayanna L. Pulliam, Kayla R. Helms, Keely R. Brockmeyer, Kelsea G. Coleman, Kevin R. Braudis, Khalid Akanbi, Khalid N. L. Almutairi, Kodi M. Hall,Kortney D. Foerschler, Krystal A. Petsch, Kyle M. Witt, Landon K. Demel, Leah J. Weller, Logan I. Walk, Madison E. Parkinson, Madison L. Burtis, Madison N. Cannon, Makayla L. Morris, Malina R. Frazee, Manasa Chappa, Marcus Khai Weng Tan, Martin N. Uwah, Matthew K. Jensen, Mawahib J. H. Almarhoon, Melissa J. Mahoney, Michael Moana, Michael J. Sinks, Mikayla Cowan, Mishal M. S. Alqhtani, Morgan S. Schierenbeck, NahJei A. Cunningham, Natalia D. Michaels, Nathan S. White, Nathaniel W. Cummings, Navyasri Gaddam, Nichelle D. Hammons, Nicholas P. Hutsell, Niya A. Nash, Noah P. Kinney, Olivia K. Witt, Olivia L. Metge, Omar Bennett, Pamela C. Pardue, Pierce A. Johnson, Robert C. Martin, Robert S. Tiller, Robin M. Reynolds, Roshana Bajracharya, Ryan M. Sheehan, Sahithi Yaramosu, Samantha E. Erneste, Satyateja Nimmakayala, Sau Mun Mak, Shannon B. Kammerlohr, Shelby K. Milligan, Shelby L. Stewart, Shelby R. Webb,Sheldon D. Blose, Sindhuja Thogaru, Sri V. Vookanti, Srilaxmi Divi, Stephanie Schildknecht, Sterling V. Payne, Sultan A. M. Alamri, Talal H. M Almutairi, Tanapat Suvankesorn, Tanner J. Foerschler, Taylor P. Fox, Teia A. Miller-McCannon, Thomas J. Hitchcock, Tina M. Kent, Tommy J. Loggins, Toni R. Manzo, Venkata P. Abburi, Victor P. Dechapanichkul and Walaa A. Al Madan.
