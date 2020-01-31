WARRENSBURG — Area residents were among the more than 1,000 individuals who were eligible to participate in the University of Central Missouri’s 2019 fall commencement exercises Dec. 13 and 14 in the university’s Multipurpose Building.
Students who completed their degree requirements by the end of the fall 2019 semester were honored at the event.
Below is a list of local students who met degree requirements at UCM.
Graduates from Centerview include Amanda J. McCullough, Heather Renee Moriarty, James M. Pyle, Jodie Lyn Hamilton and Lindsey N. Oxley.
Graduates from Chilhowee include Kay A. Reynolds and Shyanne N. Bradley.
Graduates from Holden include Brandon T. McGrail, Brandy L. Hough, Lauren N. Geisler, Rylee E. Barker and Samuel C. Hagston.
Graduates from Kingsville include Jennifer R. Wood, Michael Holt, Rebecca L. Gard and Tazmen P. Parker.
Graduates from Knob Noster include Bourgeois B. Alfani, Brandon H. Cassity, Caitlin I. Young, Conor J. Krause, Destiny R. Kelly, Dwayne A. Comstock, Holly L. Chabotte, Holly L. Lancaster, Jacob M. Moreland, Jonathan A. McKinzie, Kayla M. Gade, Kelsey M. Twenter, Nicole R. Larkin, Paolo M. Angeles and Sarah M. Updyke
Graduates from Leeton Haley M. Crouch and Katelyn S. Fleming.
Graduates from Warrensburg include Brieana M. Sweiger, Abdulhakeem S. M. Almasaudi, Abdullah R. M. Alrasheed, Adam K. Ali, Alekh Jain, Alexander J. Stump, Amanda C. Yoder, Amanda R. Washam, Andrew G. Mott, Andrew W Griggs, Angelica M. Jackson, Anna C. Baldwin, Ashleigh M. Burnett, Ashley N. McGuffey, Bailey N. Carson, Baylee K. McMillin, Brandice N. Coats, Brent D. Greene, Britney N. Kelcher, Brooke D. Doak, Carl E. Aaberg, Cassidy A. Macintosh, Chakradharreddy Peddireddy, Charlene N. Khondker, Chetan Trivedi, Cheyenne R. McBee, Chidiebere U. Orji, Chikara Murotani, Cierra L. Reynolds, Craig L. Hagenbuch, Damesha Simmons, Daniel L. Chapman, Darin L Plummer, Dawn M. Gauvin, Demietrius M. Huff, Denise M. Bruce, Dennis Bierling, Denver J. Todd, Dewey D. Baugh, Dustin M. Case, Emily G. Pinkley, Emily R. Mazak, Erik D. Stevens, Eswar K. S. P. Battu, Hayat Mohammed, Hayden K. Toyne, Holli D. Meuschke, Hussain A. T. B. Kader, Isaac R. Barkley, Jacob N. Fowler, Jada N. Scott, Janola M .Sauther, Jason A. Benson, Jason L. Francy, Jason T. Young II, Jennifer M. Blanchard, Joseph G. Hall, Joseph H. Jennings, Justin O. Dean, Kabonesa B. Birungi-Wilson, Kaci G. English, Kameron T. Key, Karla A. Woolen, Katey M. Furze, Kathleen M. Eveld, Kayla D. Woolen, Kayley Langford, Kishan Polekar, Kole L. Tilson, Kyle J. Skopec, Madilyn R. Hackett, Maiya R. Reese, Makaley L. Schneider, Manthan Kale, Marissa K. Boyd, Marvin E. McWright, Mary R. Russell, Matthew B. Robinson, Matthew K. Jensen, Maximillian M. O. Irogbele, Megan L. Fletcher, Megan L. Moulton, Melissa E. Teetor, Mohsin S. S. Alzidani, Morgan A. Durham, Morghan A. Buerky, Mshari M. D. Alshrari, Myles E. Vann, Nagarjuna Tadisetti, Nicholas S. Daly, Nikhil Ponaganti, Olivia R. Doak, Priyanka P. Dolli, Quincy L. Yeubanks, Rachel A. Clements, Rachel R. Haag, Rahine L. Boggs, Ravali Anthati, Ryan A. Alvarado-Stout, Ryan D. Looney, Sai N. P. Kayala, Saikrishna Koppula, Salman E. M. Alyahya, Samantha L. Becker, Samuel M. Steele, Santosh R. Bista, Sara D. Lewis, Sarah D. Zellers, Shannah C. Lewis, Sindhuja Soma, Song E. Curtis, Sugam Shrestha, Suhail S. I. Alfarraj, Sunil Lama, Tanner M. Bishop, Taylor R. Bock, Terri L. Hampton, Timothy L. Griddine, Timothy W. Rydecki, Tori D. Wilson, Victoria L. Armstrong, Wajanat R. H. Alsuhaimi, Wendy M. Vaughan, William C. Ludwig, Zachary A. Oslica, Zachary T. Walker, Zachary W. Hogan, Zachary W. Breck and Zachery D. Rogers.
To be eligible for graduation with honors a student must have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and must have completed a minimum of 30 semester hours of credit at the University of Central Missouri with a GPA of 3.50.
Those with a cumulative grade average of 3.50 to 3.74 graduated cum laude; 3.75 to 3.84, magna cum laude; and 3.85 and above summa cum laude, based on whichever is lower, their cumulative GPA or their grade point average.
Local students who graduated cum laude include Kyle J. Skopec, Kishan Polekar, Zachary W. Breck and Erik D. Stevens of Warrensburg; and Jonathan A. Mckinzie and Conor J. Krause of Knob Noster.
Local students who graduated magna cum laude include Rylee E. Barker of Holden, Kaci G. English of Warrensburg and Paolo M. Angeles of Knob Noster.
Local students who graduated summa cum laude include Jodie L. Hamilton of Centerview; Jennifer R. Wood of Kingsville; Emily G. Pinkley, Karla A. Woolen, Ryan D. Looney, Kayley Langford, Isaac R. Barkley, Rachel R. Haag, Sugam Shrestha and Denise M. Bruce, all of Warrensburg; and Kayla M. Gade of Knob Noster.
