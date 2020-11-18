WARRENSBURG — A presentation on the “Artificial Intelligence Impact on Healthcare and Other Industries” is planned as the second offering of the fall 2020 Distinguished Speaker Series at the University of Central Missouri.
Abidur Rahman, vice president of Intouch Solutions, will make remarks at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 via Zoom.
The Distinguished Speaker Series is made possible by the Computer Information Systems and Big Data and Business Analytics programs within the UCM Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies.
Rahman’s free presentation and all other events offered through this series are open to the public. To register, visit forms.gle/ZmUre3bMfi21ZJYo6.
A Zoom meeting link will be emailed to individuals after they have submitted their registration.
Rahman is a UCM alumnus, having received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems in 2003 and a Master of Science in Information Technology in 2005. His professional background includes 18 years of experience in software engineering and more than 15 years in pharmaceutical marketing and technology.
He has expertise in technology covering areas such as architecture and design of enterprise solutions with an emphasis on artificial intelligence.
At Intouch Solutions, Rahman provides leadership over the organization’s patent-pending artificial intelligence platform, Cognitive Core in addition to his focus on leading innovation labs, proof-of-concepts, new product development and opening innovative partnerships.
Individuals who have questions about the 2020 Distinguished Speaker Series should contact Prasad Rudramuniyaiah, Ph.D., assistant professor, Computer Information Systems, Big Data and Business Analytics, at rudramuniyaiah@ucmo.edu.
