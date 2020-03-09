WARRENSBURG — The PULSE Project welcomed women to its first Women's Empowerment Summit to discuss issues women face in regards to the media, the workplace, body perception and religious faith.
The Women's Empowerment Summit took place Sunday, March 1, at the University of Central Missouri Elliott Student Union.
The PULSE Project's mission is to "reach people in a (P)ositive, (U)nderstanding, (L)earning, (S)upportive and (E)ducational way to discuss important topics and issues in our world today."
Adriana Vivas, graduate student for the Elliott Student Union, co-founded of the PULSE Project in November and in that time, she worked to set up and promote the organization's first event.
"An event to this scale scale hasn't really been done on this campus in support of women's empowerment yet," Vivas said. "It definitely has a one-of-a-kind vibe to it."
The event included a keynote presentation featuring Dr. Miriam Fuller, UCM professor of English, as the keynote speaker.
Following the keynote presentation, attendees were free to choose to attend a variety of different breakout sessions taking place throughout the Student Union building.
The topics covered in these sessions included women in the media; women's body empowerment; women in the workplace; women, gender and race; women and faith; and personal wellness and health.
The event concluded with a panel and discussion.
Vivas said the Pulse Project's goal with this event was to educate women about the gender-specific challenges they may face in different aspects of society.
"A lot of women aren't educated on women's empowerment and what that means," Vivas said. "You hear the words 'feminism,' 'glass ceiling,' 'me too,' 'sexual assault' and 'rape' in the media and a lot of women don't know exactly what those things entail, so it's about giving them the education to feel empowered despite all of those things."
Vivas went on to say that some women may be unaware of the ideas behind women empowerment because they have never been personally effected by gender inequality, but Vivas said it's likely that women will experience this at some point in their life.
"It's important that those coming from this event understand it's hard to be a woman in this society," Vivas said. "If you haven't been affected by it yet, you probably will in the future whether its gender inequality, pay inequality or sexual assault or harassment."
The Elliott Student Union in partnership with Women and Gender Studies and the Center for Multiculturalism and Inclusivity sponsored the event.
Vivas said the PULSE Project will continue to focus on creating events for the UCM campus for the time being, but would be glad to take it to other campuses in the future.
