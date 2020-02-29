'The Merry Wives of Windsor' production moved to Warrensburg High School theater

WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of William Shakespeare’s comedy “The Merry Wives of Windsor” in the theater at Warrensburg High School.
With the university renovating the James L. Highlander Theatre, this play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Warrensburg High School.
Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” published in 1602, is a story of marriage, wealth, lies and jealousy.
When Falstaff sets forth on a plan to hustle his way back to being a wealthy man, it is the women of Windsor who take control and combine forces to bring him what he is truly owed.
Seduction, deception, disguise and a little bit of love combine to provide an evening of fun and frivolity.
”Our students have wholly embraced the language and physical comedy created by Shakespeare so long ago,” Director Mary Trotter said. “It is definitely one of Shakespeare’s funniest shows and the empowerment of the women in the play makes this a relevant story, even today.”
The cast of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” includes: Tony Smith as Sir John Falstaff, Trevor Jones as Page, Dalton Grafton as Ford, Daisha B. Jackson as Mistress Page, Emily Layt as Mistress Ford, Melanie Grantham as Mistress Anne Page, Logan Mathes as Fenton, McKenzie Mick as Mistress Quickly, Kendra Simpson as Host, Luke Englert as Sir Hugh Evans, Jace Nielsen as Dr. Caius, Derek Caswell as Shallow, Té Nickerson as Slender, Bailey Collins as Pistol, Sabrina Ortiz as Nym, Lili Garcia as Robin, Molly Ross as Bardolph, Liz Henks as Simple, Isabella Bryn-Johnson as Rugby, Thomas Clark as John and Madison Brown as Robert.
The production team includes Trotter, Elise Marshall and Cait Whitehead as assistant directors; Molly Ehrnman as stage manager; Ken George as scenic designer and technical direction; Jennifer Van Buskirk as costume designer; Ben Gonzales as lighting designer; Kelsi Richardson as sound designer; Maryn Edwards as assistant costume designer and wardrobe head; Katie Marshall as props master; Sophia Rios and Cat Frank as assistant stage managers; Garcia and Seth Holt as assistant lighting designers; Kyle Yorg master electrician; Whitehead as dramaturg; Yorg, Holt, Emily Coffin, Sofia Gotto, Nickerson, Alexis Brown, Rachel Curry and Kenlyn Shettlesworth as set construction Stagecraft THEA 1600; Rios as Deck Chief; Demetrius Hampton, Richardson, Edwards, Cydni Stanford, Shettlesworth, Jaggard Williams and Layt stitchers; Evelyn Years and Tierra Buckner as box office managers; Aaron Scully as marketing/publicity director; Ortiz as assistant marketing/publicity director; Caswell as social media marketing lead; Layt, Hampton and Ally Fields as the Publicity/Marketing Team; McKenzie Koppe as marketing/publicity videographer; Dan Harbaugh as podcast engineer; Callie Carmosino as graduate shop assistant; Jane Tackett as office professional UCM Theatre and Dance; Heather Stringer as CAHSS administrative assistant; and Layt and Smith as Theatre and Dance office assistants.
This production of "The Merry Wives of Windsor" does contain some comic innuendo.
Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for UCM faculty and staff and $20 for the general public.
Tickets can be purchased online at ucmo.edu/theatretickets, by calling (660) 543-8811 or between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Box Office at the Highlander Theater.
Tickets may also be purchased prior to showtime at the venue.
