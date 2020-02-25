Talking Mules capture state championship at MAFA tournament

WARRENSBURG — In a tournament that included teams representing 15 institutions of higher education, the University of Central Missouri’s Talking Mules finished as the Overall Combined Sweepstakes Champions.
The team won several state championships in individual events and debates at the Missouri Association of Forensics Activities tournament Feb. 14 and 15 hosted by Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri.
“The team performed beyond all expectations,“ Jack Rogers, UCM director of forensics/speech and debate, said. “We have a solid core of returners, but a large group of very talented first-year students who really performed above and beyond themselves. They worked extremely hard and their effort and talent was rewarded by these outstanding results.”
Gage Shrader/Bobbi Gums and Jaggard Williams/Abbie Upshaw were the Missouri co-champions in public forum.
Courtney Callahan/Joshua Boster, were semifinalists in public forum.
Trenton Hawes was named a semifinalist in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Robert Reece/Ryann Hill were Missouri champions in novice parliamentary debate.
Adina McCall was named state champion in after dinner speaking.
Gage Shrader took second place and was named top novice in after dinner speaking, fifth place in program oral interpretation, fifth place in extemporaneous speaking and third in impromptu speaking.
Jaggard Williams took third in communication analysis, second in program oral interpretation, third in dramatic interpretation, fifth in impromptu speaking, fourth in pentathlon and first in overall forensicator.
Courtney Callahan took third in prose interpretation and fourth in dramatic interpretation.
Cyndi Stanford was named state champion and top novice in program oral interpretation and state champion and top novice in prose interpretation.
Robert Reece took seventh place and top novice in communication analysis.
Ryan Tolbert took fourth in program oral interpretation and was named state champion in duo interpretation.
Ryann Hill was named state champion and top novice in persuasive speaking, took fifth place in novice parliamentary speaker.
Manny Reyes took seventh place in persuasive speaker.
Grace Kennedy took fourth place in prose interpretation and sixth place and top novice in dramatic interpretation.
Abbie Upshaw took fifth place in after dinner speaking.
Ashlyn Reece took fourth place and top novice in duo interpretation, sixth place in prose interpretation and sixth place in novice parliamentary speaker.
Kayla Gross took fourth place and top novice in duo interpretation.
Bobbi Gums took fifth place in dramatic interpretation and was named state champion public forum speaker.
Joshua Boster was named state champion in duo interpretation, sixth place in poetry interpretation and fifth place in public forum speaker.
“It was an extremely competitive tournament, with three points separating first and second place in debate and individual events sweepstakes,” Rogers said. “We took second place in both debate and individual events. Truman (State University) edged us out in debate and Southwest Baptist (University) edged us out in individual events, but our combined score put us on top for the first place finish in Overall Sweepstakes and made us the State Champions for 2020. There were also a number of individual and team state championships. As a result, we took home the Director's Trophy for Overall Excellence.”
Rogers said the MAFA tournament is open to other schools outside of the state.
Teams representing colleges and universities in Missouri, Iowa and Kansas participated.
The Talking Mules forensics/speech and debate program is provided within the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
To learn more, contact Jack Rogers at rogers@ucm.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.