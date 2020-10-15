WARRENSBURG — Competing against some of the nation’s best collegiate speech and debate teams, the University of Central Missouri’s Talking Mules captured second place for Overall Combined Sweepstakes while earning 19 trophies in the Derryberry Season Opener virtual tournament hosted Oct. 2 and 3 by Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
According to Jack Rogers, professor of communication studies who serves as UCM director of forensics/speech and debate, the tournament attracted entries from 22 colleges and universities representing nine states. The Talking Mules defeated entries from the University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Berkeley, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University, Manhattan, among others.
Standouts included the team of Lillian Rhodes and Gage Shrader who took first place in Public Forum Debate.
Shrader also claimed the title of best overall speaker in the tournament in addition to finishing first in Prose.
Rhodes and Ryann Hill tied for Top Speaker honors in debate.
Joshua Boster took third place in Dramatic Interpretation and newcomer R.J. Appleberry was the Top Novice and finished fourth in After Dinner Speaking.
“I think this gives us all something to celebrate and cheer for in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Rogers said. “We rise no matter what the challenges that face us.”
Rogers said all tournaments this fall will be hosted virtually (synchronous and asynchronous) due to COVID-19 travel restrictions that the vast majority of schools have imposed for their teams.
Rogers said navigating through COVID-19 in speech and debate presents other unique challenges, particularly as coaches must not only prepare students for competition, but also must now prepare them to compete online, requiring a slightly different experience and skill set for students to access.
This also presents technological challenges as not all students have strong internet, up-to-date computers, webcams or headphones.
The Talking Mules participation has grown to include 30 team members.
“I'm always impressed with how the students rise to the challenge,” Rogers said. “Of course, they are an incredibly bright group of competitors with tenacity and drive. I think UCM is blessed in that all of our academic teams are really top notch. Just look to the recent successes of the Esports and Mock trial teams. I really believe we have some of the best and brightest students anywhere and I would enter them in competition against anyone.”
