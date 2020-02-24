WARRENSBURG — The deadline to submit entries for “Snapshots of the Burg,” a joint effort between Warrensburg Main Street and students at the University of Central Missouri, is midnight Sunday, March 1.
The goal of the online contest, currently underway, is to to gather images for use in promoting the community in six categories: Burg Dogs, Burg Bites, Burg Buildings, Trip Down Memory Lane, College Life and a category for youth age 18 and younger.
All photos must be taken in Warrensburg.
Winners will be selected based on Facebook likes.
The top photo selected from each category will be announced March 23.
Top entries also will be displayed at the annual Warrensburg Main Street Art Walk on April 3 at Pine and Holden streets.
Students enrolled in the Advanced Events Management course taught by Keira Solon, assistant professor in the School of Business Strategy, Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies, developed the idea for the competition as part of a collaborative learning experience with Warrensburg Main Street.
Students in this course are working with Main Street to make this event possible.
For more information about the contest, visit warrensburgmainstreet.org and select “Photos of the Burg” in the menu.
