Students, Warrensburg Main Street to collaborate

As part of a competitive learning experience in the fall Events Management course, University of Central Missouri students presented proposals for a special event to Warrensburg Main Street. Shown with WMS leaders, the team with the winning proposal, “Snapshots of the ‘Burg,” includes, from the left, Shota Huguchi, Isabel Anderson, Ashley Durbin, WMS Executive Director Jill Purvis, WMS Event Manager Jamie DeBakker, WMS Treasurer Sarah Craig, Anna Gicinto and Meagan Williams.