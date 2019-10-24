WARRENSBURG — Small business owners who are looking for ways to expand their markets may want to consider local, state and federal government as a buyer for their goods and services.
To find out how, Missouri Fourth District Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is planning a Procurement Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the University of Central Missouri to provide a day-long opportunity for business owners to learn more about securing government agencies as potential customers.
Hartzler is working with the staff at the Missouri Procurement Technical Assistance Center to coordinate this annual program.
The conference features guest speakers, workshops, panel discussions, exhibitors, and opportunities to network with representatives of government agencies and small business support programs.
All activities take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Elliott Student Union, Rooms 236-238.
The keynote speaker for the event is the Honorable Ellen Lord, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. She will kickoff the afternoon session with remarks at 1 p.m.
Lord’s appointment to her current post was confirmed in August 2017.
She is responsible to the secretary of defense for matters pertaining to acquisition; developmental testing; contract administration; logistics and materiel readiness; installations and environment; operational energy; chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons; the acquisition workforce; and the defense industrial base.
Lord has more than 30 years of experience working in the defense industry, and has served in leadership positions for a number of private companies.
Additionally, during her career, she has served many professional organizations related to business and defense.
This includes positions as a former vice chair of the National Defense Industrial Association, as well as a former director of the U.S. – India Business Council.
Along with her presentation, a wide range of topics will be presented during the panels, breakout discussions and workshops, including proposal writing, federal and state buying, cybersecurity, current issues in government contracting, certification assistance, grants and small business resources.
Also included will be discussions about how large and small business contractors work with the government through panels featuring industry representatives ranging from small, private businesses and major, national corporations.
Discussion about Small Business Administration programs and the socio economic and special loan program is also on the conference agenda.
The cost for the workshop is $50 and individuals planning to attend are encouraged to register in advance.
To learn more about the procurement conference, contact Elaine Palangpour, business support specialist with the Missouri Procurement Assistance Center, at (573) 882-8058 or palangpoure@missouri.edu or visit the conference website at extension2.missouri.edu/events/congresswoman-hartzler-s-procurement-conference.
