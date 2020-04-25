Show Me Justice Film Festival to show films online

WARRENSBURG — The 10th annual Show Me Justice Film Festival has announced the festival will be hosted online Wednesday through Friday, April 29 trough May 1.
Screenings are free and open to the public.
The festival films can be seen at xerb.tv/channel/smjff.
SMJFF is organized by the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Central Missouri in cooperation with the Department of Communication.
The festival was originally scheduled for April 1 through 3, but was postponed due to social distancing concerns and school building closures.
For more information about the festival, visit showmejusticefilmfestival.com.
