WARRENSBURG — With help from a $3,200 NRA Foundation Grant, the University of Central Missouri School of Public Services will expand students’ knowledge and experience related to firearms for law enforcement training purposes.
Representatives of the school’s nationally recognized criminal justice and criminology program worked with the university’s Office of Sponsored Research to apply for the grant.
Students who come from Missouri and many other states will soon have an opportunity to benefit from resources these funds make possible.
“We’re very grateful that people are investing in UCM for UCM students,” Gregg Etter, professor of criminal justice, said. “Their investment helps advance our students’ ability to learn.”
He said many of the students who graduate from the university’s criminal justice program will be police officers and must be well-versed in the use of firearms.
Etter said many UCM criminal justice students get experience by being on a firearms team that continues to succeed in regional and national competitions which demonstrates student proficiency and ultimately help students in the job market.
“The sport of shooting provides students with a variety of employable skills, the most important being range and gun safety,” Lynn Urban, chair of the School of Public Services, said. “This grant furnishes the team with new equipment to ensure they are performing at their best and safest. … Students interested in law enforcement need hands-on experience with firearms to understand the magnitude of the responsibility. Our range master, Richard Gillespie, demands adherence to the safety protocol and our team always receives high praise for its range discipline.”
With Etter serving as team advisor, the university’s Lambda Alpha Epsilon- Gamma Epsilon Delta chapter will seek its 18th consecutive victory overall March 22 through 27 at the American Criminal Justice Association’s National Competition in Kansas City.
Including a category for firearms, the competitive experience also challenges students in events that include academic exams on criminal law, policing, juvenile justice, corrections and LAE knowledge and additional categories related to crime scene investigation, LAE academic posters and physical agility.
UCM won its 18th consecutive regional Sweepstakes Trophy in the ACJA LAE regional contest in October 2019. Contributing to this win were numerous individual and team awards for firearms in the upper, lower and professional divisions.
To learn more about the criminal justice program, visit ucmo.edu/cj.
