WARRENSBURG — While the 2019 Homecoming features a number of traditional events to bring thousands of alumni and visitors to the University of Central Missouri, special activities also will center around an academic unit that has achieved a historic milestone.
The School of Nursing invites alumni and friends of the university to join its faculty, staff and students to commemorate 60 years of producing graduates who serve in the nursing profession.
The nursing program began at UCM in 1959.
Nursing alumni are invited to connect with classmates, share stories about their professional careers and memories of their experience at UCM during an open house and reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit.
This and other special activities exemplify the spirit of this year’s homecoming theme, “A Celebration of MuleNation,” as the university continues to build momentum in creating connections between alumni and their alma mater.
Those attending will have an opportunity to view progress made in UCM’s educational facilities to help train today’s nurses.
Many of those attending this event also will participate in the annual homecoming parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in downtown Warrensburg, and are invited to an open house coordinated by the School of Nursing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the second floor of the Dockery Building.
Other homecoming events include the pep rally and cheering competition at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Multipurpose Building, followed that evening by the Distinguished Alumni Dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union.
The homecoming football game is slated for 1:30 p.m. at Audrey J. Walton Stadium featuring the Mules against the University of Central Oklahoma.
Immediately after the game, there will be a Step Show at 5:30 p.m. in Hendricks Hall.
UCM alumni can get a jumpstart on festivities by stopping at the Auchauer House at 8 a.m. Saturday to enjoy free food items such as donuts.
To view a more complete Homecoming schedule, visit ucmo.edu/homecoming; ucmfoundation.org/homecoming or follow the UCM Alumni Foundation’s social channels at #ucmhomecoming2019, #amulenationcelebration, #ucmohoco2019 or #snoutsout.
