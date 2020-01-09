WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri residence halls are opening early for the Spring 2020 semester as the National Weather Service out of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a winter storm watch that will last until midnight on Sunday, Jan. 12.
Residence halls will open to residents 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
"In anticipation of impending weather issues over the course of the weekend, UCM University Housing will be open for students to return early," a UCM Housing Facebook post reads. "We encourage all students to watch the weather forecast for their travel route and be cautious in their decision making."
The post also encourages students to avoid traveling on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The NWS predicts three to five inches of snow and two tenths of ice accumulation.
