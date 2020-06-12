WARRENSBURG — Gov. Mike Parson appointed Zac Racy, junior marketing major, as a student member of the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors.
Racy begins his board service and will be administered the oath of office Thursday, June 18, when the board convenes in a virtual meeting.
UCM’s Board of Governors is the main policy-making body for UCM and Racy's term is through Dec. 31, 2021, filling a position previously filled by Casey Short whose term expired Dec. 31, 2019.
Zac is the son of Mike and Kathy Racy, Riverside, and a graduate of Saint Pius X High School in Kansas City.
He has a history of strong academic achievement and participation in student governance activities while enrolled at UCM.
"I am excited to begin my work with the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors,” Racy said. “The opportunity to represent the UCM student body on the Board of Governors is a tremendous honor. I am thrilled to have such an opportunity.”
He thanked Gov. Mike Parson; the Office of the Governor; members of the UCM Board of Governors; UCM President Roger Best; David Pearce, a former Missouri legislator who now serves as executive director of governmental relations; his professors; and all others who have allowed him to serve in his new role.
Racy said his main priorities in serving as the student governor include “maintaining a strong relationship between the Student Government Association and the UCM Board, regularly meeting with students and student organizations at UCM to learn more about students' experiences, and ensuring a smooth implementation of the student health fee implemented by SGA and the Board of Governors for this upcoming school year."
He emphasized the role strong communication will play in ensuring the flow of information to students about important board actions and issues and in making certain student input is shared with the board.
Racy brings to his board post a 4.0 grade point average and plenty of campus experience with various groups including serving as an SGA member, where he has been a Senate Floor Leader, and an SGA representative for Greek Life.
He also served one year as a member of the Inter-fraternity Council, where he was vice president of finance and records.
Racy is a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity and is a member of the Honors College.
He is currently serving a two-year appointment on the Honors College Executive Committee.
Outside of UCM, he is active in church activities as a parishioner at St. Therese Parish in Parkville, Missouri.
Including the student member, there are eight individuals who serve on the board, all of whom are governor appointed.
