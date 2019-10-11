WARRENSBURG — A concert and dedication ceremony in honor of Conan Castle, professor emeritus of music and director of choral activities at the University of Central Missouri from 1959 to 1989, is planned for 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
The musical performance will take place in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building.
Castle will serve as guest conductor for the event, which features the UCM Concert Choir, under the direction of music faculty member Adam Zrust.
The dedication ceremony will follow in the newly designated Conan Castle Choral Room, located in Utt Building, Room 008.
In a letter announcing the dedication ceremony and concert, Eric Honour, professor of music technology and composition, who also serves as assistant chair of the School of Visual and Performing Arts, noted, “Through his extraordinary career, Dr. Castle touched the lives of thousands of students and helped to shape choral music and vocal music education in Missouri and nationwide.”
UCM’s Board of Governors approved the designation of the room named for Castle.
Castle taught in the Utt Music Building throughout his 30-year career at UCM.
This event is free and open to all who would like to attend.
The concert also will be available on live streaming video at youtube.com/ucmmusic.
