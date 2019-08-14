WARRENSBURG — The Princeton Review has named the University of Central Missouri among the Best in the Midwest schools for the pursuit of higher education.
The company listed UCM in its website feature “2020 Best Colleges Region by Region.”
UCM is one of 159 schools from a 12-state Midwestern region that The Princeton Review recognized.
These schools also are included among a total 656 colleges that The Princeton Review recognized from Northeast, Southeast, West and International regions.
A full list of the Midwestern colleges and universities can be found at princetonreview.com/bestMWcolleges.
"Being named by The Princeton Review as one of the 'Best in the Midwest' is an honor and validates the work we do each and every day to ensure our students succeed,” UCM President Roger Best said. “I am proud of our faculty and staff for the dedication they bring in serving our students, and this recognition is a tribute to their efforts."
“We chose the University of Central Missouri and other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics,” Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-in-chief, said. He added the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits.
“We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences,” Franek said.
The Princeton Review survey provided an opportunity for students to rate their colleges on many issues and respond to questions about themselves, their fellow students and campus life.
Quotes from students who are surveyed are included in the school profiles that are published online.
The feature notes that at UCM, while many students hail from rural communities, “you’ll also meet students from a variety of different countries, states and cities.” Additionally, “There is a large population of non-traditional students and the school goes out of its way to make sure those students have access to all the necessary resources.”
The 159 colleges that The Princeton Review chose for the “Best in the Midwest” 2020 list are located in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Collectively, the 656 colleges on The Princeton Review’s “regional best” lists represent approximately 22 percent of the nation’s 3,000 four-year colleges, both public and private. UCM is one of only four public institutions in Missouri to be named among the “Best in the Midwest” schools.
Headquartered in New York City, New York, The Princeton Review is an education services company known for its tutoring, test-prep, books and other student resources.
It is not affiliated with Princeton University.
For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com.
