WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri faculty member Georgi Popov, a professor of safety sciences in the School of Geoscience, Physics and Safety is being recognized as a Fellow of the American Industrial Hygiene Association in recognition of his efforts to improve workers’ health and safety and to advance the practice of industrial hygiene.
To be considered for the award, an individual has to be a member of AIHA continuously for 15 years.
The AIHA Awards and Fellows Nominating Committee also bases its selection on criteria that includes contributions to industrial hygiene or related disciplines, either through research, leadership, publications, education or service to the association.
Only 5 percent of the AIHA members can qualify for recognition.
Activities planned to honor the award recipients are scheduled for June 2 as part of an exposition at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
Popov becomes the fourth faculty member in a safety sciences program to achieve this recognition.
"It is a great honor for me to receive the FAIHA designation,” Popov said. “As (occupational safety and health) professionals, we have to continue to reduce risk and be vital members of multidisciplinary teams to provide value to our organizations. By achieving this designation, I’m committed to advancing the science of occupational safety and health, and for investing time in ensuring our profession is recognized as one of the most valuable pieces of the Enterprise Risk Management system for any organization."
Popov has been a member of AIHA for more than 15 years and approximately 14 of those years were spent serving UCM students.
He joined the university in 2006 and serves within the College of Health, Science and Technology.
During his career at UCM, Popov served as an AIHA Mid-America Local Section past president.
He also chaired the AIHA Joint Science Subcommittee, is past chair of the Value Strategy Committee and the Environmental Issues Committee.
He has been a full member of the American Society of Safety Professionals since 2008, where he is a member of the ASSP Risk Assessment Committee.
Popov has received numerous professional honors, including selection by UCM for the Missouri Governor’s Excellence in Teaching Award in 2009 and the AIHA President’s Award in 2011.
Popov is a member of ASSP’s Heart of America Chapter and was recognized as the chapter’s 2015 Safety Professional of the Year.
In 2016, he received the ASSE Region V SPY Award and the following year was the ASSP Outstanding Safety Educator Award recipient.
Active in scholarly endeavors, Popov has authored numerous risk assessment related articles in “Professional Safety,” international scientific publications and other trade journals.
Throughout his tenure, he has been a frequent speaker at national, regional and local conferences and was the coauthor of a book titled “Risk Assessment – A Practical Guide to Assessing Operational Risks,” published in June 2016.
Popov co-authored a book, published in 2018 by ASSP, “Risk Management Tools for Safety Professionals.”
