WARRENSBURG — In a community that embraces the time-honored relationship between dogs and humans, evidenced by the famous Old Drum statue on the courthouse front lawn, cadets at the Central Missouri Police Academy are taking that relationship one step further.
Cadets devoted a physical training session on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to working out with dogs housed at the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter.
“When you’re a police officer, you’re a public servant. We want our cadets to give back to communities,” Tim Lowry, director of the Central Missouri Police Academy, said.
He said he hopes this fall’s group of 21 cadets will learn more about developing police-community relationships by spending time performing a public service.
One of the first of such activities took the group to the west side of Warrensburg, where cadets spent about an hour working out with dogs that are in the shelter.
“This is a win-win situation. While our cadets are getting exercise, the dogs will benefit too,” Lowry said.
He said the cadets were excited for the opportunity and noted that not a single cadet was late to training on tuesday.
"This is the greatest day of my life," Cassidy Macintosh, senior, majoring in criminal justice, said.
Macintosh used to work at the animal shelter.
Lowry noted the opportunity to work with the animals at the shelter helps call attention to the variety of dogs that are in need of homes.
Part of giving back to the community and building strong relationships will include an opportunity for cadets to seek contributions that would help cover adoption fees for some of the many animals located at the shelter.
So far, the cadets have raised enough money for three dogs to be adopted.
Central Missouri Police Academy, part of the Missouri Safety Center located on the UCM campus, provides an 825-hour basic law enforcement training program that brings to campus individuals from all over the country who seek skills and credentials they need to begin a career in policing or to help them earn college credit toward a degree.
For more information about the academy, visit mosafetycenter.com or contact Lowry at tlowry@ucmo.edu.
