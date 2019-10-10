WARRENSBURG — History and technology were featured on one stage as the University of Central Missouri Music Department hosted the highly regarded piano of the late pianist Vladimir Horowitz and the latest Steinway and Sons player piano, the Spirio-R, during the Steinway Legends: from Tatum to Tomorrow concert Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Hart Recital Hall at UCM.
Horowitz took great care to ensure that his piano met his specifications and the piano continues to be cared for to meet those specifications.
Harry Reed, of the Schmitt Music Company, recited a brief history on Horowitz and the still-touring piano.
CD 503 is famous not only for belonging to Horowitz, but for being the only piano he took with him on tour, having it transported out of his home for performances.
Professor of Piano Mia Hynes commented that a pianist is truly famous when their piano continues to tour after the player has passed.
The Spirio is a "high-resolution player piano capable of live performance capture and playback" capturing and playing different dynamic levels, according to the Steinway and Sons website.
Reed explained during the concert that what separates the Spirio from past player pianos is the wide range of dynamic levels that were not previously possible.
The concert featured performances played by Horowitz through the technology of the Spirio.
Reed demonstrated the Spirios capabilities with performances by Art Tatum, Duke Ellington and David Tosenthal.
A number of pieces were performed on CD 503 by Hynes, Albert Kim and sophomore Colin Levins.
Hynes also explained how Kim, now a professor of piano at UCM, was chosen at the age of 9 to perform at Carnegie Hall for the celebration of the 500,000th Steinway piano in 1988 after Horowitz, the event's headliner, fell ill and was unable to attend.
Further demonstrations of the Spirio were performed by Assistant School Chair Eric Honour, Assistant Professor Travis Garrison and Assistant Professor Jeff Kaiser.
Honour used a function of the Spirio to play the piano several feet away using the motion and placement of his cell phone in the air, rather than tap the screen or play the piano directly.
Where Honour used technology to manipulate the piano, Garrison used the piano to manipulate technology. Garrison played the piano, affecting settings to make the piano play a series of notes at the press of one key.
Kaiser used his voice to make the piano play, singing at various pitches into a microphone that the piano would then mimic.
UCM is an All Steinway School, meaning all pianos used in practice and in concert are designed and built by Steinway and Sons.
To find out more information about UCM concerts, visit ucmo.edu/music or text "concerts" to (660) 248-0796.
