WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri Music will present Distinguished Alumna Carolyn True in recital at 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Hart Recital Hall on the UCM campus.
Hailed as “an artist with commanding technique, always at the service of the music and capable of taming any tigers the composer has unleashed” (Windeler, San Antonio Express-News), Carolyn True is a pianist equally at home on the concert stage and in the teaching studio.
She walks the delicate balance between teaching at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, giving workshops, master classes, seminars and adjudicating and actively performing as soloist and chamber musician in the United States, Europe, India and Taiwan.
True is the daughter of UCM Emeritus Professor of Piano Wesley True.
Her mother, Marilyn True, taught piano in Warrensburg and her aunt, Nelita True, was the head of the piano department for many years at the Eastman School of Music.
Carolyn True has received many accolades for her teaching expertise, the most recent of which came in 2019 when she was honored with two national awards – the Music Teachers National Association Foundation Fellow and the National Conference on Keyboard Pedagogy Service to the Profession.
She is in demand as an adjudicator/clinician, working with local, state, national and international contests, including chairing the jury of the Gina Bachauer International Young Artists Piano Competition.
She has a performer’s certificate and a doctor of musical arts degree from the Eastman School of Music, a master’s of music degree from the University of Maryland-College Park and a bachelor’s of music degree from the University of Central Missouri and was a prize-winner in national and international competitions.
In 2001, while at UCM, she was chosen as the Pi Kappa Lambda Distinguished Music Alumna.
She was also the recipient of a Rotary Foundation Scholarship for study at the Conservatoire National de la Musique in Lyon, France.
True will give a master class at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in Hart Recital Hall.
Admission for both the Sunday class and Monday recital is free.
For more information, contact Mia Hynes at (660) 543-8900 or hynes@ucmo.edu.
