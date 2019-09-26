WARRENSBURG — Parents and siblings of University of Central Missouri students will converge on Warrensburg the weekend of Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29, for the annual Family Weekend.
Activities begin Friday and include an evening dinner special, beginning at 5 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant, located at the Mules National Golf Club, 5 Par Drive, Pertle Springs.
A free movie, “Selena”, will be shown at 7 and 10 p.m. at the Elliott Student Union Cinema.
Jennies Soccer vs Western Missouri State University will be at 8 p.m. at the South Recreation Complex.
The Family Weekend Mules After Dark presentation, “MO’s Murder Mystery,” will be at 8 p.m, in the Union, Room 240.
The Color Run kicks off Saturday morning festivities, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. on the east side of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. The run will begin at 9 a.m.
Pop-ups from special collections will be at the McClure Archives and University Museum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the James C. Kirkpatrick Library, Room 1470. An interactive display also will be available on the first floor of the library at that time.
Other Saturday events include the Honors College Open House, 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Ward Edwards Building Atrium; Family Weekend Tailgate, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the north side of the Elliott Student Union; and the football game featuring the UCM Mules and Washburn University at 1 p.m. at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
A free movie, “Back to the Future,” will be shown at 5, 7 and 10 p.m. in the Union Cinema; dinner in Ellis Dining Center and Westside Market in Todd Hall, 5-7 p.m.; and the 20th annual Talent Show is at 7 p.m. in Union 240.
Sunday activities include brunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Traditions, 5 Par Drive; Jennies soccer vs. Northwest Missouri State University at 1 p.m., South Recreation Complex; a concert, 3 p.m. in Hendricks Hall; and the movie “Back to the Future” at 7:30 p.m. at the Union Cinema.
UCM gear, clothes and memorabilia are available at The University Store, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
To learn more about Family Weekend events, visit ucmo.edu/current-students/student-experience/special-events/family-weekend/.
