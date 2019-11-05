Open house kicks off aviation celebration weekend

WARRENSBURG — Alumni, retired faculty and aviation enthusiasts attended the open house Friday, Oct. 25, at the T. R. Gaines Technology Building for the 50-year anniversary of the aviation program at the University of Central Missouri.
The aviation program began during the 1968-1969 school year at what was then Central Missouri State College after the Skyhaven Airport, 160 N.W. 251st Road, was deeded to the college in 1966.
This year marks the 51st year of the program, but with Skyhaven under construction last year, the celebration of the half-century anniversary was postponed.
The open house was followed by a social event at Fitter’s Pub, 131 W. Pine St., and a “Drive-In, Fly-In” the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26, at Skyhaven.
Several alumni traveled from across Missouri and out of state to attend the weekend of events.
Roger Waeckerle and his wife, Sandy, traveled from St. Louis for the event. Waeckerle graduated from the aviation program in 1985.
Don Ellerbusch, Ashland, Nebraska, said it is interesting to see the changes in the program and the classrooms, pointing out the different simulators, cabins and technology that have been integrated into the program since he was a student.
Ellerbusch has a Master’s Degree in aviation, 1999; airframe and powerplant license, 2001; and education specialist degree, 2003.
“You always hope you can live up to the education,” Ellerbusch said.
About 50 people attended the open house.
“UCM School of Aviation has experienced a significant increase in student enrollment and currently serves over 400 students across the undergraduate and graduate programs,” School of Aviation Chair Terry Hunt said. “It offers a state-of-the-art, Bachelor of Science education in the areas of professional pilot, flight operations management, airport management, aviation maintenance management 2+2 and a Master of Science degree in aviation safety. UCM Aviation owns and operates its own airport, has a highly qualified and engaged faculty, is supported by UCM leadership and, again, has a 50-year track record of educating the next generation of aviation professionals.”
