The University of Missouri Extension Human Development & Family Science Field Specialists are offering a statewide Boost Your Brain & Memory Class via Zoom.
This is a virtual class beginning Sept. 28 to improve brain health.
The class uses a whole-person approach that helps form new habits to live a healthier lifestyle, remember things better, be more organized, pay closer attention and regulate emotions.
Each participant will receive a pdf workbook including memory exercises, tips on nutrition and exercise, and summaries of evidence-based research on brain health.
Each session will have group discussion, educational videos, memory strategies and goal settings around each session topic.
Session topics include the following related to brain health:
- Sept. 28 - Introduction: Brain health and why it is important at any age
- Sept. 30 - Physical Activity: Improving brain health and lowering risk of dementia
- Oct. 5 - Emotional Health: Everyone has stress, learn how to keep it manageable
- Oct. 7 - Intellectual Activity: Ways to challenge our brains through life-long learning
- Oct. 12 - Nutrition: How nutrition affects brain health
- Oct. 14 - Spiritual Activity: Ways to inspire brain health through spiritual activity
- Oct. 19 - Social Engagement: How to get the most out of social interactions
- Oct. 21 - Summary: Putting all the pieces together to make lasting lifestyle changes
The aim is to help participants implement new habits to maintain cognitive health while also practicing new skills for better memory.
The workshop will meet every Monday and Wednesday for four consecutive weeks from noon to 1 p.m., starting Sept. 28 through Oct. 21, virtually via Zoom.
The workshop has a registration fee of $20.
This program is sponsored in part by United Healthcare.
To register, visit extension2.missouri.edu/events/boost-your-brain-and-memory-lunch-learn-via-zoom.
