WARRENSBURG — Due to growing concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State have both released statements regarding the possible impact of COVID-19 on the annual summer programs.
The programs bring together hundreds of high schoolers to the University of Central Missouri campus for one week, one week for Boys State followed by one week for Girls State, every year to organize and run a mock-government at the state, county and municipal levels.
Both Boys State and Girls State information state that UCM, state and local authorities have not recommended the programs alter their schedules for June.
This will be the 81st session for Boys State and the 79th session for Girls State.
Girls State information states the application enrollment deadline has been extended to May 1 or when capacity is reached.
The American Legion organizes and sponsors Boys State. The American Legion Auxiliary organizes and sponsors Girls State.
