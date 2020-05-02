WARRENSBURG — As the University of Central Missouri approaches the 150th year since its founding,the McClure Archives and University Museum is gathering information about the impact of COVID-19 on the campus and surrounding communities
The staff of the McClure Archives and University Museum is archiving this important point in the lives of UCM community members by participating in the COVID-19 Archive.
As the official repository for UCM, the archives/museum seeks to collect a wide variety of items - diaries, photos, memes, screen shots - anything that documents individuals’ experiences during this pandemic.
These items can be submitted to ucmcovidarchive@gmail.com.
Anyone who provides such items should include an explanation of background and their full name for entry into the digital archives.
Anyone can submit anything related to COVID-19 and as many items as they wish - no limits, according to Amber Clifford Napoleone, professor of anthropology and director of the McClure Archives and University Museum.
COVID-19 has resulted in unprecedented actions taken by the university to help prevent the spread of a virus, including a mandated work remote initiative, moving to all-online classes for the spring 2020 semester, postponing the spring commencement, canceling athletic activities and many other measures.
Since 1871, the campus has overcome obstacles ranging from a Spanish flu outbreak to a massive fire in 1915 that destroyed major buildings yet the university has always continued to push on by offering classes.
