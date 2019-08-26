WARRENSBURG — A 200-member group at the University of Central Missouri is raising funds for a new look and an anonymous $50,000 donation is helping the group reach its goal.
The UCM Marching Mules, the university’s marching band, is currently in the process of investing in new band uniforms.
Director of Bands Anthony Pursell said the average life-span for a band uniform is seven to 10 years and the current uniforms are in their 13th season.
The State Normal School, now UCM, gained its first band in 1899 having been founded by Instructor in Drawing Robert Zoll and gained their first uniforms in 1915 with R. J. Meyer as director.
The Marching Mules showcase the musical talent of UCM students, with members from all fields of study.
Pursell said there has been a very positive reaction from band members about the news of getting new uniforms.
The Marching Mules perform at home football games and in the annual homecoming parade
“The Marching Mules bring students together from across UCM’s campus to make music and to put on a show for the university and the town of Warrensburg. In representing our community, our athletic teams and our alumni, they need to sound great, but also look great,” noted the donor, who made the gift through the UCM Alumni Foundation. “That’s why we chose to support the marching band’s new uniforms. They will give the crowd watching the Marching Mules on game day at Walton Stadium something extra to cheer for.”
UCM Academic Affairs, in partnership with the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, is matching the anonymous donation to secure $100,000 towards acquiring the new uniforms for the Marching Mules in 2020.
The goal is to raise $200,000 for 375 uniforms by Oct. 15 to ensure the uniforms are ready for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Pursell explained that the extra uniforms are to make sure all band members can be outfitted if the band grows and to accommodate new members when uniforms are passed down as veteran members graduate.
Academic Affairs and CAHSS have committed to match all new donations, up to $50,000, to help reach the goal.
“The excellence of our band reflects the hard work and commitment of our faculty, staff, students, and generous support of our donors. These new uniforms are an investment in the growth and success of our band as it continually represents the academic strength and quality of UCM,” Phillip Bridgmon, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said.
To learn more, visit ucmfoundation.org/marchingmules.
