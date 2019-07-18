WARRENSBURG — Area residents were among the more than 1,000 individuals who were eligible to participate in the University of Central Missouri’s 2019 fall commencement exercises May 10-11 in the university’s Multipurpose Building.
Students who completed their degree requirements by the end of the spring 2019 semester were honored at the event.
To be eligible for graduation with honors a student must have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and must have completed a minimum of 30 semester hours of credit at the UCM with a GPA of 3.50.
Those with a cumulative grade average of 3.50 to 3.74 graduated cum laude; 3.75 to 3.84, magna cum laude; and 3.85 and above, summa cum laude.
Centerview graduates include Brett D. Leonard, Jonah D. Friel, Kelly R. Bartlett and Matthew D. Bounds.
Chilhowee graduate includes Bambi M. Ash.
Holden graduates include Ivonne J. Kessler, Jane I.Haun, Jeana M. Rhoads and Mathew W. Larman.
Kingsville graduates include Alexandra R. Pitts, Alexis N. McConnell, Autumn K. Kirchhofer, Jessica E. Retzke and Kathleen R. Cannady.
Knob Noster candidates include Aimee Binder, Amanda F. Everts, Arielle H. Clark, Bailli E. Mammen, Brian D. Smith II, Carmen S. Jennings, Chelsy N. Roth, Cody L. Mitchell, Jalil R. Tuggle, Jessica L. Maher, Jordan N. Melching, Kelsey M. Twenter, Kirsten L. Orndoff, Lauren M. McKinzie, Megan L. Palmer, Morgan M Alfani, Sarah A. Kriegh and Taylor L. D. Parks.
Leeton graduate includes Taylor L. Prince.
Warrensburg graduates include Abdullah H. S. Almutairi, Abdullatif Alhilal, Abdulrahman K. Almagrabi, Abhiram Mandalaparthi, Ahmed J. M. Sindi, Alexander A. Labrunerie, Alexander L. Amos, Alexander M. Hutcherson, Alexandra M. Cope, Alexandrea J. Rogers, Alison E. Krenzer, Allison M. Dean, Alyssa Vogelgesang, Amber D. Hastings, Amer A. A. AlRajab, Anand Jat, Andrea E. Wiggins, Andrew E. D. Reyes, Andrew M. Bernier, Anthony J. Bailey, April C. Roller, Ariel C. McKee, Arlanda L. Brown, Ashlan N. Burton, Austin C. Hutchison, Bayley A. Peer, Benjamin A. Cheffey, Bethany J. Foss, Bobbie J. Goodrich, Bradley A. McClure, Brandi D. Zanders, Brandon J. Benvenuti, Brea L. Miller, Brennon K. Brown, Brianna N. Hammond, Brianna N. Schweitzer, Brittany A. Harrelson, Brittany A. Fox, Bryce L. Klein, Bryce M. Mercer, Cassidy B. Harris, Christopher L. Basinski, Christopher L. Holmberg, Cole W. Heimsoth, Connor P. Volkart, Curtis R. Reese, Cydnee A. Holtcamp, Daelynn D. Dabney, Daniel L. Marler, Danielle E. Stringer, David A. Nussbaum, David A. Pratt, Davin A. Merry, Debra A. Watson, Deepika Polampally, Devin A. Ferguson, Dhruv A. Ved, Dolapo A. Babalola, Elizabeth B. Carter, Elizabeth E. England, Emily L. Dunkeson, Emily M. Wieberg, Feliua’i Tuiolemotu, Gabriel M. Kierath, Garrett A. Milligan, Gauri C. Prasad, Gavin R. Dunlap, Glenda K. Pitts, Greg Hassler, Haitham A. M. Alsalhi, Hannah S. Herron, Heather L. McMillin, Ian D. Herriman, Ian J. Barnes, Ibrahim K. A. Alageel, Isaac A. Beymer, Jackson A. Beisly, Jacquelyn D. Price, Jada N. Criswell, Jami L. Dyer, Janis Matulis, Jared J. Johnson, Jate Komolvanich, Jay C.Pinkston, Jayashree Deekonda, Jia Y. Chuah, Joel W. Chaky, Johanna E. Greenwood, Johnna L. Hawkins, Jordan Lockman, Josie N. Hair, Juliana M. Hitchcock, Justin S. Donald, Justin T. Kramer, Kaitlin M. Brothers, Kaitlyn R. Garza-Gonzalez, Karsyn A. Mercurio, Katelyn R. Chaney, Kathryn A. Sisney, Katie L. Howard, Kaycee B. Logsdon, Kayla M. Spreckelmeyer, Kayla M. Taber, Kelsey M. M. Dooley, Ken R. Waddell, Krystle N. Gremaud, Kyla Welch, Kyle C. Settle, Lauren E. Duvall, Lee Betteridge, Lindsay M. King, Lindsey Martin, Lindsey M. D’Agostino, Loan K. T. Tran, Lynnann T. Duchene, Mallory P. Platt, Mamata Tamang, Mamta M. Bhakta, Marguerite M. Copling, Marie A. Wagner, Marthilda Kaipare, Matthew H. Sharp, Mckenzie A. Mehrhoff, Melissa J. Culfa, Michaela J. Murphy, Mikhail M. Mani, Mikhail M. Mani, Miranda Parks, Molly E. Mahoney, Monika K. Sinha, Morgan K. Yelvington, Naif B. M. Alamoudi Nancy C. E. Shinyambala, Nasser Yasin, Nathaniel A. Troutwine, Nawaf A. S. Alharbi, Nicholas G. Welch, Nicole E. Schneider, Nikola A. Tristani, Noah J. Roush, Olubukola A. Yusuf, Omar S. H. Alfahid, Paige E. Redmond, Paige M. Hoff, Paige R. A. Hicks, Pavan K. Yerra, Presley M. Wehrle, Rachel E. Boone, Rachel R. Danforth, Randi K. Schottel, Reena S. Mohammad, Rhonda M. Neill, Ryan T. Kane, Sai M. Kondabathini, Sai P. Unnam, Samantha A. Morrow, Samantha L. Holcomb, Samantha N. Callaway, Samantha R. Emry, Samuel R. Rector, Sangavi Avala, Sarah Hastie, Sarah A. Kramer, Sarah V. Jeffrey, Scott A. Richards, Sean T. Keller, Seethal S. Velamarthi, Seth T. Worstell, Sheen R. Lowery, Sheridan E. Janusz, Sherri M. Teaford, Sheshanth R. Katta, Shilpa R. Mandadi, Shrishail S. Jagtap, Sirisha Madhunantuni, Sneta Kayastha, Stephany Smith, Stephen G Loszewski, Stephen M. Deyo, Steven L. Marion, Stuart C. Duncan, Tabitha M. Hill, Taylor M. Kemna, Taylor R. Atkins, Thomas J. Burton, Timothy J. Becker, Tina R. Walker, Tristan A. Andrews, Tyler J. Doran, Tyler J. Moore, Udell B. Hyde, Venkata S. S. S. Avula, Whitney M. Heflin, William Burgess, William K. Cross, Yah L. Chua, Yah S. Chua, Yashaswini Dingari, Yogeshree D. Raut, Yuganesh Gunalan, Yusaf A. H. Al Ghazwi, Zachary L. Nowlin, Zachary R. Schridde and Zachary T. Robertson.
Whiteman Air Force Base graduates include Heather L. Barnhill, Jinnel L. Caravaggio, Tiana L. Wilson and Christian B. Pitts.
The following students graduated cum laude: Kelly R. Bartlett of Centerview; Jane I. Haun, Jeana M. Rhoads and Mathew W. Larman of Holden; Autumn K. Kirchhofer and Jessica E. Retzke of Kingsville; Paige R. A. Hicks, Katelyn R. Chaney, Noah J. Roush, Zachary L. Nowlin, Johnna L. Hawkins, Cassidy B. Harris, Nathaniel A. Troutwine, Cydnee A. Holtcamp, Alexandra M. Cope, Marguerite M. Copling, Jared J. Johnson, Sarah A. Kramer, Bryce L. Klein, Yuganesh Gunalan, Ariel C. McKee, Rachel E. Boone, Sheridan E. Janusz, Rhonda M. Neill, Zachary R. Schridde, Molly E. Mahoney and Kyle C. Settle of Warrensburg; and Lauren M. McKinzie and Megan L. Palmer of Knob Noster.
The following students graduated magna cum laude: Taylor R. Atkins, Garrett A. Milligan, Ashlan N. Burton, Nasser Yasin, Nicholas G. Welch, Lee Betteridge, Josie N. Hair and Mallory P. Platt of Warrensburg and Bailli E. Mammen of Knob Noster.
The following students graduated summa cum laude: Alexis N. McConnell of Kingsville; Justin S. Donald, Ken R. Waddell, Gauri C. Prasad, Brianna N. Schweitzer, Jay C. Pinkston, Ryan T. Kane, Ian J. Barnes, Michaela J. Murphy, Stephen M. Deyo, Benjamin A. Cheffey, Christopher L. Holmberg, Sarah Hastie, Bradley A. McClure, Loan K. T. Tran, Tina R. Walker, Nicole E. Schneider, Samantha N. Callaway and Lindsay M. King of Warrensburg; and Jordan N. Melching, Jalil R. Tuggle, Aimee Binder, Kelsey M. Twenter and Kirsten L. Orndoff of Knob Noster.
