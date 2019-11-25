WARRENSBURG — Individuals enrolled in an 840-hour training program at the Central Missouri Police Academy finished the program with a week of scenario-based testing out in the Warrensburg and Whiteman Air Force Base communities.
Many area businesses and organizations assisted in this effort between Monday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 22, which provided practical experience and assisted in evaluating the quality of training for the 158th class of the CMPA at the University of Central Missouri.
“With the support of the university as well as the community we are able to better simulate calls for service to better prepare and to better evaluate our cadets as they prepare to graduate from our program and enter into a career in law enforcement,” Tim Lowry, director of the Central Missouri Police Academy, said.
Actors for the scenarios are criminal justice students who are part of UCM’s Lambda Alpha Epsilon — Gamma Epsilon Delta chapter, former academy graduates who are now active in law enforcement and Whiteman Air Force Base Special Forces personnel under the director of Lt. Col. Aaron Williams, Chief Master Sgt. Paul Stansbeerry, Master Sgt. Joshua Hahn and Jerry Osban, civilian, manager of the U.S. Air Force Resource Protection Program.
Lowry said these exercises are designed to put into practice what the cadets have learned and to test how they react to a situation outside of the classroom.
Local businesses supported the academy by providing personnel and resources temporarily for a number of different scenarios.
This included physical training for cadets, processing vehicles for evidence, bad check investigation, financial elder abuse investigation, active shooter training, response to a terrorist threat, office space for service calls, calls related to an abandoned baby, checking the well-being of a confused person, response to a call about fake money, domestic disturbance, bomb threat, search warrant for a building and responding to disturbance calls.
Businesses and organizations participating in the training exercises included, Old Drum Animal Shelter, Buzzanga Auto Repair, Central Missouri Credit Union, F and C Bank, AMC Theater, Missouri American Water company, ReMax with Bryan Jacob, Warrensburg Fire Department, Solar Pro Tint and Tunes, Comfort Inn and Johnson County Emergency Management.
UCM organizations assisting in this effort include the Criminal Justice program, Department of Public Safety, Missouri Safety Center Robert L. Marshall Complex and the Elliott Student Union.
The Multipurpose Building parking lot and UCM Alumni Chapel also will be used in the training exercises.
For more information, contact Jane Heavin, assistant director for the Institute for Public Safety at the CMPA, at (660) 543-4090.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.