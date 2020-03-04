WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri’s Lifelong Learning Series will host local business owners Becky Axton and Rachel Mifflin on Tuesday, March 10, for a presentation titled “Women Building Businesses.”
The presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, 100 S, Holden St., in Warrensburg.
Axton and Mifflin will discuss their own experiences with establishing and growing their respective businesses both within and outside of our community.
Axton graduated from UCM with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in counseling.
After 16 years in public education, she decided it was time to retire and find peace and healing for herself and others by opening the Tranquility Shop in October of 2015.
Since then, she has become certified as a Heal Your Life Teacher, Transformation Meditation Teacher, Law of Attraction Advanced Practitioner, Reiki Master and Body Code Practitioner.
Mifflin graduated from UCM with a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising and marketing.
She worked as a bridal buyer for Bichsel Jewelry and slowly started collecting vintage wedding gowns as a hobby.
She later opened her own store, Ivory and Lace, at the age of 24.
She has since purchased and renovated a historic building for the business’ new home.
UCM’s Lifelong Learning Series features a wide array of programs for the general public during the academic year.
The next upcoming event, titled “Traveling in Europe: Solo and On a Budget,” will be 1 p.m. April 22 in Room C of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Presenter Art Ozias Jr. of Java Junction will share tips for economical travel as well as recommendations and personal experiences in Scotland, Switzerland and Italy.
UCM’s Office of Extended Studies, UCM’s Emeriti Association and UCM’s Alumni Association supports UCM's Lifelong Learning Series.
More information about the series is available on the Lifelong Learning Facebook page.
