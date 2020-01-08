WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Lifelong Learning Series will begin its spring season by hosting two speakers, Hannah Trebec and Tom Goldstein, as they present ‘Life Behind the Iron Curtain, Two Perspectives’ at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Wood Building, Room 100 on the UCM campus.
Trebec, author and former East German resident, will offer a personal perspective.
She was born and raised in the former East Germany and worked there as a “White Mouse” law enforcement officer.
In 1989, she witnessed the life-changing moment when the wall came down and even took a piece of it with her when she moved to the United States in 1992.
Goldstein, assistant professor of history at UCM, will offer a historical perspective.
His expertise is in German, Soviet and Modern European history.
Goldstein is the author of "Writing in the Red: The East German Writers Union and the Role of Literary Intellects."
UCM’s Lifelong Learning Series features a wide array of programs for the general public during the academic year.
The next upcoming event, titled Oppression and Power: Examining White Privilege, will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library.
Presenters Jerry Crouse and Becky Baile Crouse will explore and discuss the meaning and impact of white privilege in our personal lives, our institutions and our communities.
UCM’s Office of Extended Studies, UCM’s Emeriti Association and UCM’s Alumni Association. support the series.
More information about the series is available on the Lifelong Learning Facebook page.
