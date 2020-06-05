WARRENSBURG — At the age of 102, famed artist Gabriella Polony Mountain passed away May 20 leaving a lasting impression on those who knew her life’s story, but also on the University of Central Missouri community, where her contributions of art will continue to provide a tribute to her creativity and generosity.
Known as “Gaby” by her friends, Mountain was born in 1918 in Sávár, Austro-Hungary just months before the end of World War I. Although she once dreamed of attending law school, she changed her professional direction by studying art in England, then in Hungary and Rome. During World War II, her parents were arrested by Nazis and were taken to a death camp in Poland. A testament to her perseverance, Mountain came to America in 1951 with only her luggage and $120. She settled in Kansas City, where she used her artistic talents in the architectural area, and later found her niche in the art world, working in modern expressionism style.
Mountain’s art took many forms, includingmosaics, repoussé and bronze, marble, terracotta and wood sculptures, as well as creations that used mediums such as stained glass and wool and silk weavings.
Her works can be seen throughout Kansas City and Missouri in banks, churches, hospitals, private homes and schools.
While her artistic themes may depict family, Greek mythology, landscapes and a wide variety of different subjects, they often focused her views of the “cosmos” and religion.
As she noted in a 2014 video, “God is in the cosmos, and the cosmos is in God. If you are in need of a good answer, the cosmos will come with a good answer.”
According to Christian Cutler, a long-time friend and director of Gallery of Art and Design, which has housed exhibitions of Mountain’s work, approximately three years ago, she donated 20 of her hand-woven tapestries to the gallery.
Her gift was accompanied by a number of chalk pastel drawings she used to compose the weavings and the funds necessary to design and build 10 custom display cases for the tapestries.
These cases and 10 of Mountain’s weavings are on permanent display in five buildings across campus: Ward Edwards, Utt Music Building, Elliott Student Union, Art Center and James C. Kirkpatrick Library.
The cases containing her weavings can be opened by gallery staff in order to switch out the weavings.
Mountain’s association with UCM spans decades. In the 1950s and early 1960s, she was selected by Kansas City architects to create public works of art for inclusion in the new Fanita Houts Residence Hall for Women at South Washington Street (now known as Houts/Hosey Hall), the Utt Music Building atrium and the Alumni Memorial Chapel.
A rededication of “Five Wise and Five Foolish Virgins,” the stained glass window originally housed in Houts, occurred in April of 2015.
Restoration brought the back to its original state and it was relocated to the second floor of the Kirkpatrick Library.
A work made of hammered copper and aluminum adorns the Utt Building atrium and colorful geometric stained glass windows that she created are located in the Alumni Memorial Chapel, visible by all who enter the building.
On her 99th birthday, Mountain was honored for her contributions to the UCM campus with a tour of the cases displaying her work and a birthday cake. With the exception of her home, UCM has the largest collection of her artwork.
Other examples of her work include stained-glass windows in the chapel at Whiteman Air Force Base, mosaics in the baptistery of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mission Hills, Kansas, and the entrance floor of the Kansas City School Board Building, which later became the Kansas City Public Library (then located at 12th and Oak streets).
While developing a reputation as an outstanding artist, she created pieces for private homes in St. Joseph, Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield.
In 2015 she established The Rocky and Gabriella Mountain gallery at the Kansas City Public Library where young artists can display their work.
Later she made donations of both art and materials to UCM.
Mountain's work has been exhibited at the Cochran Gallery in Washington D.C., the Albrecht-Kemper Museum in St. Joseph, at the University of Central Missouri Gallery amongst others.
Mountain is survived by her family in Bratislava, Slovenia and her nephew Peter in Kansas City.
Due to COVID-19 and attendance restrictions, a drive-through visitation was held May 21, 2020 at the McGilley State Line Chapel.
