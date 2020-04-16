WARRENSBURG — Randall Langston has been tapped to lead the University of Central Missouri’s student recruitment efforts as executive vice provost for enrollment management, effective May 15.
“Dr. Langston’s expertise and consistent record of leading efforts to build record enrollments and student success is highly sought-after,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Phil Bridgmon said, announcing Langston’s appointment.
Langston has served since 2017 as vice president for enrollment management at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas.
TWU has a student body of 16,000 and is the nation’s largest public university primarily for women and the seventh most diverse higher education institution in the United States.
It also has campuses in Dallas and Houston.
Langston said he is looking forward to working with staff and faculty at UCM in the coming months.
“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the University of Central Missouri during this exciting time in its history,” he said. “In speaking with others during the search process, I was inspired by the mission of the institution and was particularly drawn to UCM due to its commitments to student success and learning as well as its drive to become a nationally recognized comprehensive university.”
Langston said he looks forward to building on the great enrollment management work done by others at UCM.
He said he plans to take these efforts to another level both quantitatively and qualitatively through the implementation of data informed methodological approaches.
“College is a significant investment by students and families and I am excited to help articulate the value of attending a high-quality institution like UCM through personalization and outreach which illuminates all of the terrific aspects that the university has to offer the students that we serve,” Langston said.
Langston was selected as a “Leader and Innovator” in the field of Enrollment Management by the Enrollment Management Report (Jossey-Bass/Wiley Publication) in 2017 and was honored with TWU’s Pioneer Proud Award.
Langston’s career in higher education also includes serving as assistant vice president for enrollment management, acting director of undergraduate admissions at The College at Brockport – State University of New York , 2012 to 2017; executive director of enrollment management at the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado, 2008 to 2012; director of admissions services, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 2007 to 2008; and associate director of admission,/southern regional director and assistant director of admission (based in Austin, Texas) for the University of Denver, Denver, Colorado, 1999 to 2004.
Langston earned a master’s degree in education at Texas Tech University in Lubbock and a Ph.D. at the University of The Free State – Republic of South Africa.
He began his formal higher education at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.
