WARRENSBURG — A team of students from Knob Noster High School placed second in the problem solving competition during the annual Sonia Kovalevsky Mathematics Day on Nov. 12 at the University of Central Missouri.
The Knob Noster team of Jane Yates, Taylor Trudell and Lexi Pitts finished second.
Each November, the university’s School of Computer Science and Mathematics sponsors the event in honor of Sonia Kovalevsky, who was born in Russia and became the first woman to earn a Ph.D, in mathematics.
This is a day of enrichment activities in mathematics and computer science designed to encourage young women who are attending middle school and high school to continue their study of math and to inform them of career opportunities in the field.
Students come from throughout the central Missouri area to attend the day of activities, including workshops for teachers, a career panel that includes female UCM alumnae who work in mathematics and the problem solving competition.
