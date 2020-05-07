Kamryn Williams, back left, a senior University of Central Missouri education major from Odessa, works with the KMOS-TV crew at one of the recordings of KMOS Classroom: Summer School, which will be available to k-5 students begining June 1. With her for the recording are KMOS engineering and production crew members, from right, Kurt Parsons, Roy Millen, Christy Millen, Andy Avery and Eric Boedeker.