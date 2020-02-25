KMOS-TV producers honored with national award

WARRENSBURG — Members of the University of Central Missouri’s public television station, KMOS-TV, production team received an award during a recent awards gala in Arlington, Virginia, for an episode of the original series “Wicked Awesome Stuff” in the category of Education/Schools.
The red carpet awards event took place Jan. 26 in Arlington, Virginia, at the 2020 National Educational Telecommunications Association Conference, an annual gathering of public television professionals from across the nation.
The competition, first organized in 1968, honors NETA member stations' achievements in community engagement, promotion, instructional media and content production.
The nominated episode from “Wicked Awesome Stuff” featured an organization that promotes strong life skills for young students engaged in video games and followed students competing in an eSports tournament.
In the program, series host Ray Walters introduced viewers to the founders of Ukatsu, a Columbia-based organization that works with kids and parents to connect with peers and acquire life skills on- and off-line as they learn and hone their video game skills.
Viewers were then taken inside an eSports tournament at the Midwest Clash at Columbia College.
Jacob Clark, one of many UCM students who apply their classroom lessons to real-world experience while working at KMOS-TV, edited the episode.
This and other episodes of “Wicked Awesome Stuff” are available to view at kmos.org.
Since the time this program was produced, UCM launched an eSports team to provide both a competitive outlet for current students and serve as a future recruitment tool.
With about 100 higher education institutions nationally getting involved in eSports, UCM becomes the second public university in the state of Missouri to enter this arena, but the only comprehensive, regional institution of similar size and student population to establish such a program.
KMOS information states it created the “Wicked Awesome Stuff” series to focus on new technologies and dynamic community events that viewers may not be able to attend.
Among the stories covered by Walters and the producers was a suite of nursing-related technologies at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit, which is a collaborative effort of business partners, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, Metropolitan Community College and the University of Central Missouri.
The NETA is a professional association that serves public television licensees and educational entities in all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
In previous years, KMOS has received NETA awards for promotional video for “Best of Missouri Life Season 3” (2019), a video profile of the National Churchill Museum in Fulton (2014), Special Event and Community Engagement based on the Event (2012 Kids Day), “Jerry Adams Outdoors – Kiss the Fish Again” (2011) and “The Bacon Brothers-Michael’s Revenge” (2010).
A full list of award recognitions is available at kmos.org.
