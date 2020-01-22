WARRENSBURG — J.C.Penney Co. is partnering with the University of Central Missouri Career Services Center for a special event designed to help students make positive first impressions as they prepare for job interviews, internships and careers.
Through Suit Up, J.C.Penney Co. is offering UCM students up to 60 percent off all suits and accessories purchased from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Lee’s Summit store.
Discounts are offered for all dress apparel including suits, dresses, dress pants, khakis, shoes, accessories and briefcases.
Suit Up applies to UCM full-time, part-time and dual-credit students as well as UCM staff members.
Students are asked to bring their student ID to the Jan. 26 event.
Family members may also take advantage of the discounts if they are with the student at Suit Up.
Items available at the discounted prices will be clearly marked.
For more information, contact Joni Porter at jsporter@ucmo.edu or (660) 543-4379.
The Lee’s Summit J.C.Penney Co. store is located within the Summit Fair shopping Center at 990 N.W. Blue Parkway.
