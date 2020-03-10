WARRENSBURG — Christian Hirni was recently inducted into the Missouri Beta Chapter of Kappa Mu Epsilon, a national mathematics honor society.
A junior at UCM, Hirni is the son of Anne and Aaron Colborn, Leeton.
KME was founded in 1931 to promote the interest of mathematics among undergraduate students.
More than 80,000 individuals nationwide are members of KME, which has approximately 150 chapters, in 35 states, at colleges and universities that are in good standing and offer strong mathematics programs.
According to KME, purposes of membership are to further the interest of mathematics in schools with a primary emphasis on undergraduate programs; to help undergraduate students discover the role that mathematics plays in the development of civilization; foster an appreciation of the power and beauty possessed by mathematics, due, mainly, to its demand for logical and rigorous modes of thought; provide a society for the recognition of outstanding achievement in the study of mathematics among undergraduates; and to share knowledge of mathematics and familiarize its members with programs in this important area.
